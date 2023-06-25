Of Anna Fregonara

In addition to eliminating various pollutants thanks to their microbiota, plants in the home have a positive effect on physical and psychological well-being, reducing stress

The “right” plants at home can improve the health of our body and mind. Also their accomplice microbiota. That’s right, those millions of microorganisms that work for us in our intestines (and not only) and which are increasingly discussed in the scientific literature, they also live in plants. They are in fact mainly bacteria and fungi to keep them healthy and luxuriant, which affects our well-being in different ways. The ability of plants to clean the air of pollutants and although there is not yet a robust body of research on the health benefits of indoor plants, their “strength” in helping, for example, to reduce stressthe symptoms of depression, anxiety, improve mood, memory, concentration and lower blood pressure.

“The plant microbiota it is everywhere: on the leaves, on the roots, in the tissues. It is similar to man’s to the extent that it supports and enhances the health of the host organism, the goal is therefore the same. However, it is different in composition and functions because men and plants have different metabolisms», he clarifies Paola Quatrini, associate professor of Microbiology at the University of Palermo, specializing in Environmental Microbiology. “The plant microbiota guarantees plant health by reducing the need for pesticides in agriculture and therefore contributes to obtaining healthier and healthier vegetables for humans”. However, the “force of nature” goes beyond the table. As demonstrated by a research conducted by the American Space Agency. See also Pasqua, the nutritionist: "Super food dark chocolate also for mood"

Against pollutants It was 1989 when NASA researchers published a study on ability of common houseplants to remove pollutants (benzene, trichlorethylene and formaldehyde) in the space stations. Many plant species tested, such as lo spathiphyllum, the gerbera or the dragon, proved to be effective in their cleaning action from volatile organic compounds (VOCs). But the uniformity in the ability of very different species to improve air quality suggested that this was not a property of particular plants. Years later, Australian scholars hypothesized that the “detox” action of potted plants depended on earth bacteria. In other experiments, the plants were removed, leaving only the soil to act, the “eco-performance” of which, however, recorded a gradual decline over the course of a few weeks. Plants and earth are in fact an inseparable microcosm. In a more recent survey that appeared in Water, Air, & Soil Pollution, researchers measured the effectiveness of the plant-pot microcosm on total VOC levels in 60 offices for a few weeks. Large reductions of 50 to 75 percent in pollutants have been found with three plants in an average-sized room.

Photosynthesis «Plants have a strong point: the photosynthesisthe ability to produce energy, to transform thelight energy into chemical energyreleasing oxygen. At the same time they absorb carbon dioxide (CO2) and transform it into sugars which the plants feed on; this is how the so-called food chain starts, to which man also belongs», continues Quatrini. «In addition to cleaning the air from CO2, they eliminate other pollutants, for example VOCs, produced both by man and by the plants themselves: they too pollute, to keep insects away, however, producing vegetable VOCs called biogenic. Regardless of the origin, the polluting molecules are mechanically absorbed and fixed (adsorbed) on the leaf surface, on which, in addition to the pollutant-eating microbiota, there is a natural wax that dissolves these molecules». See also Salutequità, Report on health status after 8 years, lights and shadows

At night Some plants clean up the environment even at night because they keep the stomata, small holes on the leaves, always open and so they purify the air while we sleep. In the future, researchers hope to be able to select the most efficient microorganisms and spray them on plants to strengthen their depolluting microbiota.

Body and mind A review of 42 studies that appeared last year in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health also shows how only the presence of houseplants can affect mental health



come on the physical one: benefits on pressure and better performance in terms of concentration, attention, memory, response time have been noted.

Creativity «The same results on the psyche emerged from researchers at Texas and A&M University who demonstrated how the presence of plants in working environments is also able to stimulate creativity», he says Alexander Miani, president of the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima), doctor and university professor of environmental prevention. «It also seems to help reduce symptoms of depression, anxiety and mood disorders by lowering levels of the stress hormone, cortisol, and consequently positively influencing blood pressure and heart rate. They have also been spotlighted direct effects of plants on the central nervous system which lead, for example, to a reduced activation of the amygdala and cortical areas involved in the stress response and related to negative feelings, as well as a greater activation of the reward circuit, notoriously compromised in depressive states». See also Covid, Pfizer-BionTech agreement for first mRna vaccine against herpes zoster

Horticulture “A study published in 2016 in the American Society for Horticultural Science showed that caring for plants is an activity that can work wonders for people suffering from depression, anxiety or dementia. It allows them to feel useful and committed to a specific purpose, that of taking care of something », she says. It has also been shown in Nutrients magazine as thehorticultural therapy may help decrease stress levels in patients with anorexia nervosa.

Forest effect «Plants make us feel good just by looking at them», continues the expert, «probably thanks to Edward Wilson’s biophilic hypothesis according to which man has an innate affinity with the natural environment that reminds him of his evolutionary origins”. Environmental psychologists suggest grouping plants: this would create a “forest effect” appreciated by the brain that perceives that habitat as a good place to stay. And that can only do us good.