BARCELONA CHAMPION 🏆

From losing 2-0, #BarcelonaFemenil he recovered and put together the comeback against #Wolfsburg in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

⚽ Patri Guijarro scored a double (48′, 50′),

⚽ Fridolina Rolfö turned the score around at 70′.

☑ This is the second time that the… pic.twitter.com/4mm9KazIHn

– ONCE Diary (@oncediariomx) June 3, 2023