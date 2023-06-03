The team of Barcelona Women won the 2023 UEFA Champions League title. The team led by the Spanish coach Jonatan Giráldez defeated the Wolfsburg by a score of 3-2 on the pitch of the Philips Stadion, in the Netherlands.
The goals for the Catalans were the work of Patri Guijarro (48′, 50′) and Fridolina Rolfö, while Ewa Pajor (3′) and Alexandra Popp (37′) scored for the Germans.
With this championship obtained, the Spanish club got its second ‘orejona’ in its history. Here we present all the championships and trophies won by Barcelona Femenil. Congratulations to the champions!
As far as league titles are concerned, the blaugrana have won 8 championships in their history: 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22. The most recent occurred in the 2022-23 season. Without a doubt, a benchmark team and one of the most winners in Spain.
The Barcelona Women’s team won their second Champions League in their history. The first occurred in the 2020-21 season, where in the grand final they had no impediment and showed superiority by beating Chelsea 4-0.
On this occasion they defeated the German club Wolfsburg by a score of 3-2.
Regarding the Queen’s Cup, the blaugrana have won the title 9 times (2010-11, 2012-13, 2013-14, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2019-20, 2020-21), the most recent being in the 2021-22 season, while the first was in 1993-94.
For their part, in the Catalunya Cup, the Culés have won 10 cups. The most recent title was obtained in 2019.
Barcelona Women has won the Spanish Super Cup 3 times: 2020, 2022 and 2023. The most recent title was won on January 22, 2023, beating Real Sociedad 3-0 in the grand final.
The first two titles were won against Atlético de Madrid, thrashing 7-0, and the first was against Real Sociedad, with a scandalous 10-1 win.
Likewise, in 1985 Barcelona Femenil won the Copa Generalitat title, being one of the championships with the longest standing that they have among their list of winners.
