Till the date 21 have been disputed World Cups soccer. These have been the most emblematic balls that have been used in them:
Ball used in the second half of the World Cup in Uruguay in 1930.Uruguayan model leather ball. Inside it was a bladder. It was used in the 2nd half of the Final.
Federale 102 was the name of the ball used in the 1934 World Cup in Italy. This model was very similar to the 1930 one, with the difference that its segments appear intertwined. Maybe it was to make the ball as spherical as possible.
The bladder is replaced by an inflatable valve through a spout, so there was no need to unsew the leather to inflate the ball. The Allen brand was the first to sponsor a football final phase. It provides a significant difference, and that is that in the part of the stitching where the bladder was inflated, it was made up of 3 stitched panels as can be seen in the photo, while the rest It was made up of 2 panels. In total it has 13 segments sewn together.
This model revolutionized the “technology” of ball manufacturing because it was the first that no longer had any type of external stitching like a loop. To inflate it, it had a valve similar to those of today, but it was still made of real leather.
Swiss World Champion was the name of the ball that was used in the World Cup in Switzerland in 1954. Its external segments are “T” shaped. A new ball of 18 segments cooked with nylon. In training a ball with the legend of the World Cup was used, but in the matches a plain one, completely orange, was used.
Top Star was the name of the ball that was used in the World Cup in Sweden in 1958. It had 24 panels. Matches were played with yellow/brown and white leather balls. In the final it was white.
Crack was the name of the ball that was used in the World Cup in Chile in 1962. The ball used is 18-panel yellow chrome leather, with a valve.
It was made up of 25 panels. Slazenger Challenge was the name of the ball used in the World Cup in England in 1966.
Made of leather and with 32 hand-sewn black and white polygonal segments, it marked the model of the current balls.1 First ball manufactured by a commercial brand, exclusive supplier of the World Cup, which has continued as a supplier in all editions to date. The design of a truncated icosahedron made up of 20 white hexagons and 12 black pentagons was used. This black and white polygon design has become a classic image of a soccer ball. Its name derives from the Telstar satellite launched into space in the 1960s for television transmissions between Europe and America, since the ball bears a certain resemblance to this satellite, especially with the solar panels from which it obtains energy.
It retains the shape of the previous one, only the color of the printed letters changed from gold to black. The hexagons were still white and the pentagons black.
The Tango was the ball used in the World Cups in Argentina 78 and Spain 82. The design of this ball (with twenty pieces with ‘triads’ that created the optical illusion that there were 12 identical circles), was used during 6 World Cups, until that of France 98. Its name was based on the well-known River Plate dance of Tango, which is considered elegant and exciting.
It is the only World Cup that has been played in our country to date, and Italy ended up winning it. Tango España was the name of the ball that was used in the World Cup in Spain in 1982. Leather and polyurethane were combined, which made it waterproof.
First fully synthetic official ball. It further reduced water absorption. The intricate drawings that decorated it were inspired by the Aztec architecture and murals of the host country of the competition.
It was the first competition ball in history with an internal layer of black polyurethane foam, in such a way that the waterproofing was complete and the ball was lighter and faster. The name and its elaborate figures were inspired by ancient Italian history and the artistic production of the Etruscans. It included the Etruscan lion within the triangles.
Using 5 different materials and wrapping it in Styrofoam, which gave it greater resistance to water and allows for greater acceleration when kicked. Consequently, the ball became softer to the touch and ball control was improved. It also had stability meshes, polyethylene foam and braided fiber meshes. The name comes from an old word meaning searching for the stars.
It had highly resistant, closed, gas-filled micro-bubbles. The exterior was made of compact polyurethane and other features were the same as the Questra: stability mesh, polyethylene foam and braided fiber mesh. The tricolor flag and the rooster, traditional symbols of the French Republic and its national football team, inspired the name and design of the ball.
Three woven layers gave it a more precise flight path. The exterior design was inspired by the culture of the host countries. The name of the ball, Fevernova, comes from the “fever” that the World Cup causes when it takes place (fever in English means fever), and “nova” refers to these stars, very bright but only for a very short time.
Teamgeist from the German language, which means “team spirit”. It differs from previous 32-sided balls by having only 14 curved faces, making the ball topologically equivalent to a truncated octahedron. It’s rounder and behaves more evenly no matter where you hit it from, and being nearly waterproof doesn’t change the behavior too much when wet.
The Jabulani was a ball that many goalkeepers complained about because it had a strange spin. All due to the components it was made of. It is an unforgettable ball for the Spaniards since Iniesta won the first World Cup with it.
“Brazuca” is a colloquial name from Brazil. The ball is white, adorned with rounded stripes that combine light blue, green and orange, along with triangles that recall a starry sky and are lucky colors in Brazil. The different structure of its surface will provide better grip, touch, stability and aerodynamics on the pitch.
The ball that was used for the last World Cup played, 4 years ago, was called Telstar 18. The ‘Telstar 18’, presented on 09-11-17 as the reinvention of a classic model, which evokes the one used in the World Cup of Mexico 1970.
#balls #history #World #Cups
Leave a Reply