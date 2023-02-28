With the obtaining of The Best 2022 Award for Best Male Player of the Year, Lionel Andres Messi He continues to fill his showcases with trophies and distinctions: at the age of 35, the player from Rosario became world champion with the Argentine team, being the top figure in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
Next, we will review the updated list of the awards that the “Flea” has obtained if we take into account the Ballon d’Or + The Best Award, in chronological order. Come on.
December 6, 2009 was one of the happiest days in Leo Messi’s life. He was 22 years, 5 months and 11 days old and received his first Ballon d’Or. He was already breaking it at FC Barcelona. He far surpassed his competitors: Cristiano Ronaldo (233), Xavi Hernández (170), Andrés Iniesta (149) and Samuel Eto’o (75).
In 2010, he won the Ballon d’Or for the second consecutive year, prevailing over Xavi and Iniesta, his teammates at Barcelona who had won the World Cup. Leo had been fired in the quarterfinals against Germany, but his level at FCB was fabulous.
Led by Pep Guardiola, Messi won the League and the Champions League, being a figure with two goals in the semifinals against Real Madrid and with a shout in the final, again against Manchester United. He also won the Spanish and European Super Cup, added to the Club World Cup that he won against Neymar’s Santos.
Leo Messi was going to repeat as the best player of the year, winning his fourth consecutive Ballon d’Or, something unprecedented in the history of this sport at that time. He did not win the League or the Champions League, but he was able to win the Copa del Rey against Bilbao de Bielsa. He scored 91 goals! in the year between Barcelona and Selection.
In 2015 the Argentine reigned again. Leo Messi was going to increase his particular record by winning another Ballon d’Or three years after the last one he had achieved. With this award Messi stood with five Ballon d’Ors in his private trophy case.
2019 arrived and again Leo Messi won the award after Modric interrupted his hegemony the previous year. The Argentine thus broke a new record since no one has managed to win the Ballon d’Or six times.
Born in Rosario on June 24, 1987, he won his first The Best in 2019, when he shared a shortlist with the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and the Dutch Virgil Van Dijk.
Messi was yet to win another Ballon d’Or, his seventh trophy. At that time, the Argentine became the player with the most Ballon d’Ors in football history.
Lionel Andres Messi, Argentine soccer player who became champion with his team at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, it was winner over two Frenchmen: kylian mbappehis PSG teammate, and Karim Benzemathe Real Madrid striker who has just won the Ballon d’Or.
