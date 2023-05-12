All associations of judges and prosecutors have agreed to postpone the strike following the latest offer for a salary increase submitted by the government. The Professional Association of the Magistracy (APM, 1,340 members), the largest and most conservative, has resisted until Thursday afternoon, but finally, and after a meeting of its board of directors, has agreed to postpone the indefinite strike that was called Starting next Tuesday, May 16. The Ministries of Justice and the Treasury, which are negotiating with judges and prosecutors for an increase in their remuneration, have promised to deliver a document that day with their detailed offer and to put on the table new improvements in aspects such as the amount that both careers receive for the guards, trienniums and other complements.

In a note released late this Thursday, the APM defends that it has remained “always firm in defending the professional claims of the judicial career”, and that the call for an indefinite strike “was a difficult and well-considered decision ”. “We have always been aware of the importance of our constitutional function, aware, also, of the serious consequences that a strike can have for the protection and safeguarding of the rights and freedoms of citizens, as well as for the normal functioning of the Administration of Justice”, assures the association. However, and although he considers that the Government’s offer “continues to be insufficient”, he has chosen to suspend the strike “as a gesture of goodwill” and “waiting for the progress that occurs in the remuneration table for the benefit of the interests of the judicial career.

The postponement of the strike allows the Government to gain time to shore up its proposal and convince the associations next Tuesday to accept it. If he does not succeed, although the strike of judges and prosecutors has been left out of the first week of the electoral campaign, he would slip into the final stretch of the road to the polls. In this case, two possible scenarios would open up: that the Government closes the salary increase agreement only with some associations and raises the salary of the judges even if they continue the strike, which could complicate their message in the face of public opinion; or that, on the contrary, the Executive decides to withdraw the proposal if the majority of the associations reject it.

The APM, which brings together the most conservative wing of the race and which has traditionally monopolized more power in the judicial leadership, has been the last to join the postponement of the strike. This step was already taken on Wednesday night by the two associations of prosecutors that supported the strike —the Association of Prosecutors (AF, with around 600 associates) and the Independent Professional Association of Prosecutors (APIF, with just over 40)— , also of a conservative tendency, as well as the Independent Judicial Forum (339 associates). The progressive associations —Association of Judges and Judges for Democracy, with 441 members, and the Progressive Union of Prosecutors, with 242 members— had previously decided to accept the government’s proposal and not join the demonstrations, while the Francisco de Vitoria (AJFV , 846 partners) decided this Thursday morning to postpone the strike until May 22.

“After analyzing the existing situation, we have decided to respond to the request of the Ministry of Justice”, the association has indicated in a statement, in which they state that, although the negotiations at the remuneration table “have not borne fruit”, Three meetings have already been held “of a negotiating body that has remained inert for more than a decade.” “There is also a proposal on the table to systematize the table’s technical work schedule for the next negotiation cycle —which is five years—”, adds the AJFV, which defends that it has maintained a “constructive” attitude throughout the negotiation “with a logical sequence of proposals that reveal a true negotiating spirit”. “From the responsibility, we now choose to maintain that same line of action and extend the negotiation margin for a few days, as requested by the Ministry. We trust that this additional margin will not be wasted”, concludes the statement released this Thursday.

The progressive JJPD has also released a note in which it confirms that it considers the Government’s proposal “reasonable”, for which reason those responsible have decided to accept it and summon the meeting scheduled for the 16th, in which the Government will detail the improvements it proposes. in aspects such as the remuneration of trienniums, workloads, guards and other variable remunerations, in addition to aspects of occupational health and professional career. These improvements would be added to the salary increase already proposed to adapt the salaries of judges and prosecutors to the new efficiency laws, and which implies increases of up to 490 euros per month. The rise would be applied to the destination supplement, one of those charged by all judges and prosecutors, and would mean that the Government allocates up to 46.7 million euros more to the salaries of both bodies than now.

The Executive offered that this amount be distributed with the formula chosen by the associations: having a greater impact on judges and prosecutors of higher category or on those of lower categories. In any case, the increases would oscillate between 440 and 490 euros per month for judges, and 350 and 490 euros per month for all prosecutors, and in some of the options all judges and prosecutors would see their salary increased between 440 and 460 euros per month, a higher increase than the one agreed last March with the lawyers of the Administration of Justice, with an average increase of 431 euros, and which put an end to two months of indefinite strike by that body and precipitated the judges and prosecutors will mobilize to achieve a similar pact.