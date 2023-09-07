The Argentine National Team is experiencing one of the best moments in its history after consecrating itself as champion, and consecutively, in the Copa América 2021, Finalissima 2022 and Qatar 2022. This is clearly a sample of the enormous quality of players that Lionel Scaloni has at his disposal to make up the best team currently in the world of football. It should also be noted that all the players are figures in their clubs who play in the best European football leagues.
More news and developments about the Argentine National Team:
As usual, season after season, individual prizes are awarded and a lot has to do with the collective performance of each of their teams. The Ballon d’Or is the most famous individual award in the world of soccer and below we present all the Argentine players nominated for the award that corresponds to the 2022/23 season.
The best player of all time guided Argentina to its third World Cup in its history after playing one of the best individual tournaments in the history of the sport. He was key in all the matches for the Albiceleste team. Also, despite the situations off the field, he had good numbers at PSG and, when he arrived at Inter Miami, he showed all his quality.
El Dibu was chosen as the best goalkeeper of the 2022 World Cup that consecrated Argentina and is the owner of the best, and most decisive, save in the history of this sport. Also, he had a good season at Aston Villa.
One of the players who has made the greatest leap in quality in recent times in Argentine soccer. He had a very good initial performance at River and continued with Manchester City but exploded in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where he was key to lifting the title.
Despite the fact that he did not have a brilliant World Cup, Lautaro was key for Argentina in every way, being one of the main scorers of the year, he even scored a goal against Italy in the Finalissima. With Neroazurro, he became the leader and benchmark of the squad that reached the UEFA Champions League final.
#Argentines #nominated #Ballon #dOr #list #Lionel #Messi
Leave a Reply