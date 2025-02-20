The expedition of Princess Leonor on the Juan Sebastián de Elcano school ship arrived in Salvador de Bahía (Brazil) on February 14. Five days later, The ship has already left the Brazilian city for Uruguaythe next stage of his journey as a Guardamarina.

The eldest daughter of Kings Felipe and Letizia has lived five days of color, music and heat, Together with his companions Guardamarinas, with whom he has followed a program of official events, but he has also been able to have fun.

Spanish sailors have participated, Together with another formation of the Marinha do Brazil, in a floral offering to the fallen of both armed forces in the fort of Santa María de Salvador de Bahía. This initiative is part of the commemoration of the 400th anniversary of the recovery of Salvador de Bahia from the Hands of the Dutch by a combined Hispanic-Portuguese fleet.

The anecdotes that this first American stage has left have been constant, given the interest that has raised the arrival of the princessTo the continent.

Detail of Leonor’s formation in Salvador. SM the King

There have been many who have greeted her, apart from the authorities, to which she responded with military greeting, Always, like his companions, with the regulatory uniform.

The princess was received by a batucada of the female percussion group of the Practum School. This association carries out educational, cultural and community development programs in the small Candeal neighborhood of sprouts for more than thirty years from the hand of the Brazilian musician Carlinhos Brown, father of Chico Buarque.

The princess greets those who recognize her. SM the King

Already in 2005, Just twenty years ago, his parents, the then princes Felipe and Letizia, traveled to this city, within a tour of Brazil. In the neighborhood of Candeal they met Brown and were entertained with a popular parade of musicians and neighbors, including applause and cheers.

Felipe and Letizia, during his visit to Salvador de Bahía, in 2005. EFE

In the port, the heiress to the throne He enjoyed the famous Carnival in advance from Salvador de Bahia or Carnival of Salvador, one of the most famous and massive in the country.