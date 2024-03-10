The acclaimed night of the Oscar awards It was finally carried out. In a ceremony lasting more than three hours, the Academy was in charge of celebrating the best films of 2023. From Oppenheimergoing by Poor Thingsuntil Anatomy of a Fall. However, only one was awarded as the most acclaimed of last year. Thus, We share the list of all the winners.

Best film

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Teacher

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Address

Justine Triet Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan Oppenheimer – WINNER

Yorgos Lanthimos Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer The Zone of Interest

Best Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper – Teacher

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Paul Giamatti The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy Oppenheimer – WINNER

Jeffrey Wright— American Fiction

Best Leading Actress

Annette Bening— Nyad

Lily Gladstone Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan Teacher

Emma Stone – Poor Things – WINNER

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown— American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer – WINNER

Ryan Gosling Barbie

Mark Ruffalo Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt— Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks— The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster— Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph— The Holdovers – WINNER

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fictionwritten by Cord Jefferson – WINNER

Barbiewritten by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

Oppenheimerwritten by Christopher Nolan

Poor Thingswritten by Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interestwritten by Jonathan Glazer

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fallwritten by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari – WINNER

The Holdoverswritten by David Hemingson

Teacherwritten by Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer

May December, written by Samy Burch; story by Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik

Past Liveswritten by Celine Song

Best Cinematography

Count –Edward Lachman

Killers of the Flower Moon – Rodrigo Prieto

Teacher – Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer – Hoyte van Hoytema – WINNER

Poor Things – Robbie Ryan

Best Original Song

The Fire Within of Flamin' Hot – Diane Warren

I'm Just Ken of Barbie – Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

It Never Went Away of American Symphony – Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) of Killers of the Flower Moon –Scott George

What Was I Made For? of Barbie – Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell – WINNER

Best Costume

Barbie – Jacqueline Durran

Killers of the Flower Moon – Jacqueline West

Napoleon – Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

Oppenheimer –Ellen Mirojnick

Poor Things – Holly Waddington – WINNER

Best Audio

The Creator – Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

Teacher – Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One –Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer – Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell

The Zone of Interest – Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn – WINNER

Best Original Soundtrack

American Fiction –Laura Karpman

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – John Williams

Killers of the Flower Moon – Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson – WINNER

Poor Things – Jerskin Fendrix

Best Short

The After – Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham

Invincible – Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron

Knight of Fortune – Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk

Red, White and Blue – Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – Wes Anderson and Steven Rales – WINNER

Best Animated Short

Letter to a Pig – Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter

Ninety-Five Senses – Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess

Our Uniform – Yegane Moghaddam

Pachyderme – Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko –Dave Mullins and Brad Booker – WINNER

Best Documentary

Bobi Wine: The People's President – Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters – Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

To Kill a Tiger – Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

20 Days in Mariupol – Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath – WINNER

Best Short Documentary

The ABCs of Book Banning –Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

The Barber of Little Rock – John

Island in Between – S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

The Last Repair Shop – Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers – WINNER

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó –Sean Wang and Sam Davis

Best International Film

Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Teachers' Lounge (Germany)

The Zone of Interest (UK) – WINNER

Best Animated Film

The Boy and the Heron – Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki – WINNER

Elementary –Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

Nimona – Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary

Robot Dreams – Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal

Best Makeup and Hairstyle

Golda –Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue

Teacher – Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

Oppenheimer – Luisa Abel

Poor Things – Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston – WINNER

Society of the Snow – Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé

Best Production Design

Barbie –Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer

Killers of the Flower Moon – Jack Fisk and Adam Willis

Napoleon –Arthur Max and Elli Griff

Oppenheimer –Ruth De Jong and Claire Kaufman

Poor Things – James Price, Shona Heath and Zsuzsa Mihalek – WINNER

Best Editing

Anatomy of a Fall – Laurent Sénéchal

The Holdovers –Kevin Tent

Killers of the Flower Moon –Thelma Schoonmaker

Oppenheimer – Jennifer Lame – WINNER

Poor Things – Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Best Visual Effects

The Creator – Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould

Godzilla Minus One – Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima – WINNER

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould

Napoleon –Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould

Via: Academy