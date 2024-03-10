0 COMMENTS
The acclaimed night of the Oscar awards It was finally carried out. In a ceremony lasting more than three hours, the Academy was in charge of celebrating the best films of 2023. From Oppenheimergoing by Poor Thingsuntil Anatomy of a Fall. However, only one was awarded as the most acclaimed of last year. Thus, We share the list of all the winners.
Best film
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Teacher
- Oppenheimer – WINNER
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best Address
- Justine Triet Anatomy of a Fall
- Martin Scorsese Killers of the Flower Moon
- Christopher Nolan Oppenheimer – WINNER
- Yorgos Lanthimos Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazer The Zone of Interest
Best Leading Actor
- Bradley Cooper – Teacher
- Colman Domingo — Rustin
- Paul Giamatti The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy Oppenheimer – WINNER
- Jeffrey Wright— American Fiction
Best Leading Actress
- Annette Bening— Nyad
- Lily Gladstone Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan Teacher
- Emma Stone – Poor Things – WINNER
Best Supporting Actor
- Sterling K. Brown— American Fiction
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer – WINNER
- Ryan Gosling Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
- Emily Blunt— Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks— The Color Purple
- America Ferrera – Barbie
- Jodie Foster— Nyad
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph— The Holdovers – WINNER
Best Adapted Screenplay
- American Fictionwritten by Cord Jefferson – WINNER
- Barbiewritten by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach
- Oppenheimerwritten by Christopher Nolan
- Poor Thingswritten by Tony McNamara
- The Zone of Interestwritten by Jonathan Glazer
Best Original Screenplay
- Anatomy of a Fallwritten by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari – WINNER
- The Holdoverswritten by David Hemingson
- Teacherwritten by Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer
- May December, written by Samy Burch; story by Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik
- Past Liveswritten by Celine Song
Best Cinematography
- Count –Edward Lachman
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Rodrigo Prieto
- Teacher – Matthew Libatique
- Oppenheimer – Hoyte van Hoytema – WINNER
- Poor Things – Robbie Ryan
Best Original Song
- The Fire Within of Flamin' Hot – Diane Warren
- I'm Just Ken of Barbie – Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
- It Never Went Away of American Symphony – Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
- Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) of Killers of the Flower Moon –Scott George
- What Was I Made For? of Barbie – Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell – WINNER
Best Costume
- Barbie – Jacqueline Durran
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Jacqueline West
- Napoleon – Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
- Oppenheimer –Ellen Mirojnick
- Poor Things – Holly Waddington – WINNER
Best Audio
- The Creator – Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
- Teacher – Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One –Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
- Oppenheimer – Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell
- The Zone of Interest – Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn – WINNER
Best Original Soundtrack
- American Fiction –Laura Karpman
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – John Williams
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Robbie Robertson
- Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson – WINNER
- Poor Things – Jerskin Fendrix
Best Short
- The After – Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham
- Invincible – Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron
- Knight of Fortune – Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk
- Red, White and Blue – Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – Wes Anderson and Steven Rales – WINNER
Best Animated Short
- Letter to a Pig – Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter
- Ninety-Five Senses – Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess
- Our Uniform – Yegane Moghaddam
- Pachyderme – Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko –Dave Mullins and Brad Booker – WINNER
Best Documentary
- Bobi Wine: The People's President – Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters – Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha
- To Kill a Tiger – Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim
- 20 Days in Mariupol – Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath – WINNER
Best Short Documentary
- The ABCs of Book Banning –Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic
- The Barber of Little Rock – John
- Island in Between – S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien
- The Last Repair Shop – Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers – WINNER
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó –Sean Wang and Sam Davis
Best International Film
- Io Capitano (Italy)
- Perfect Days (Japan)
- Society of the Snow (Spain)
- The Teachers' Lounge (Germany)
- The Zone of Interest (UK) – WINNER
Best Animated Film
- The Boy and the Heron – Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki – WINNER
- Elementary –Peter Sohn and Denise Ream
- Nimona – Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary
- Robot Dreams – Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal
Best Makeup and Hairstyle
- Golda –Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue
- Teacher – Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell
- Oppenheimer – Luisa Abel
- Poor Things – Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston – WINNER
- Society of the Snow – Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé
Best Production Design
- Barbie –Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Jack Fisk and Adam Willis
- Napoleon –Arthur Max and Elli Griff
- Oppenheimer –Ruth De Jong and Claire Kaufman
- Poor Things – James Price, Shona Heath and Zsuzsa Mihalek – WINNER
Best Editing
- Anatomy of a Fall – Laurent Sénéchal
- The Holdovers –Kevin Tent
- Killers of the Flower Moon –Thelma Schoonmaker
- Oppenheimer – Jennifer Lame – WINNER
- Poor Things – Yorgos Mavropsaridis
Best Visual Effects
- The Creator – Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould
- Godzilla Minus One – Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima – WINNER
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould
- Napoleon –Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould
