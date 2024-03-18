The beloved actor Luca Argentero launches himself into the world of writing: his first children's book has been published

For Luca Argentero, undoubtedly one of the most loved and followed actors on the cinema and television scene in Italy, a new adventure has begun, that of a writer and author of children's books. Recently, in fact, he created a children's book, in which the protagonist is a very special person for him. Interviewed by the weekly Oggi, the protagonist of Doc – In your handsLuca spoke about his new experience.

Credit: lucaargentero – Instagram

For years his face and name have been among the most followed and loved in Italy and thanks to his role in Doc – In your handshas reached perhaps the pinnacle of fame since doing the job of actor. We are talking about Luca Argentero, who in addition to acting is also a loving father.

He and his wife Cristina Marino have two splendid children: little Noè Roberto, born in February last year, and Nina, which is almost 4 years old. The latter has become, together with her favorite stuffed animal, a bunny named Duduprotagonist of first book written by Luca and illustrated by 'Zia Fra', Francesca Argentero, sister of the interpreter.

Credit: lucaargentero – Instagram

Recently, in fact, Mondadori published “Stella Stellina”born as the actor explains to the weekly Todayfrom an idea of his sister Francesca equipped with “of an uncommon creative intelligence” and who always amazes everyone with his original greeting cards.

Credit: lucaargentero – Mondadori – Instagram

Initially Francesca's idea was to tell the story of her granddaughter, but then Luca had the intuition to make the book talk about an adventure that involved everyone and that it could also have a continuum. In fact, a second book is already in the works and the idea of ​​involving little Noah in this fantastic journey has already been born.

The book “Stella Stellina” is on sale on the website Mondadori and, on the occasion of father's Dayhave been put on the market autographed copies from Luca and Francesca.