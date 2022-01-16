Hostages at a Texas synagogue were released and the hostage taker was shot to death by authorities after holding them for more than 10 hours on Saturday, Jan. 15, Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed. The suspect demanded the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist, but the authorities continue an investigation to clarify what happened.

The hostage-taking at Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Texas has ended following an FBI rescue operation. “All of the abductees are alive and safe,” said state governor Greg Abbott.

Prayers answered. All hostages are out alive and safe. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 16, 2022



At the beginning of the kidnapping there were at least four detainees in the religious center, including a rabbi, but one of them was released earlier in the middle of negotiations between the authorities and the aggressor, which lasted more than ten hours.

Finally, around 9:00 p.m., local time, a group of agents entered the scene “they rescued the three (remaining) hostages and the suspect died,” said Michael Miller, chief of the Colleyville Police, the town where the events occurred. facts, about 40 miles west of Dallas.

Local television reported that an explosion was heard shortly before authorities announced the outcome, and police later indicated that the kidnapper was shot dead.

The possible motives behind the kidnapping

‘ABC News’ reported that the kidnapper was armed and demanded the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist who in 2010 was sentenced to 86 years in prison for trying to kill US Army officers in Afghanistan.

The woman is serving her sentence in Forth Wood, Texas and her arrest has caused great outrage in the Asian nation. His lawyer assured, after the incident, that his client is not involved in the hostage taking.

BREAKING: The FBI says the Texas synagogue hostage taker’s demands were specifically focused on an issue not connected to the Jewish community. https://t.co/PUxQkIwejx — The Associated Press (@AP) January 16, 2022



Some local media reported that the kidnapper claimed to be Siddiqi’s brother, but several experts explained that the word he used in Arabic while warning authorities means “sister” of the Islamic faith.

An investigation is still ongoing, so authorities have not yet released the identity of the suspect.

FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matt DeSarno said investigators believe the motive behind the kidnapping “did not specifically threaten the Jewish community.”

With AP, EFE and local media