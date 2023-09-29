The Japanese Toyo Tires presented the new tyre Open Country (its off road line) in class A/T (All Terrain), the most flexible of all, with the new compound and a new tread design: it is theA/T III (OPATIII).

All-Terrain Toyo SUV and 4×4 tyres

The Toyo Open Country tire is a line of tires all-terrain designed for SUVs, pickups and crossovers. The Country A/T It is recommended for motorists who want a versatile tire that can deliver good performance both on road and off-road.

Toyo Open Country A/T III

Toyo Open Country is available on 15 to 20 inch rims, in sections from 205 to 285 mm and T and H speed codes.

Toyo Open Country A/T III

The Toyo Open Country tire has a design asymmetrical of the tread which helps improve traction and handling in all conditions. Laminations just enough to acquire the marking 3PMSF (Three Peak Mountain Snowflake), as well as the symbol M+S (Mud+Snow), to travel without worries even in the period of obligation to have “chains on board”.

Characteristics of the Toyo Open Country A/T III tyre

Toyo declares that he braking distances are reduced by 13% compared to the previous generation. The footprint has become wider, despite the same dimensions, with reinforced sides that can withstand the typical under-inflation of off-road riding. There new compound has improved rolling resistance (lower consumption), while the sidewalls they hold up much better on rocks, rocks and uneven surfaces. Toyo Open Country is available on wheels from 15 to 21 inches, in sections from 205 to 285 mm and T and H speed codes.

Toyo Open Country A/T III 15″ size

Dimension Circle Load address Diam. (mm) Width. (mm) Circle Range (inches) 195/80 R15 15 96S 693 196 5.0-5.5-6.5 215/75 R15 15 100T 703 216 5.5-6-7.0 225/75 R15 15 102T 719 223 6.0-6-7.5 235/75 R15 15 109T XL 733 235 6.0-6.5-8.0 255/70 R15 15 108T 739 260 7.0-7.5-8.0 265/70 R15 15 112T 739 260 7.0-7.5-8.0 Toyo Open Country A/T III 15″ size

Toyo Open Country A/T III measures 16″

Dimension Circle Load address Diam. (mm) Width. (mm) Circle Range (inches) 205 R16C 16 110/108 T 736 208 5.5-6.0-6.5 215/70 R16 16 100T 708 221 5.5-6.5-7.0 225/70 R16 16 103H 722 228 6.0-6.5-7.5 235/70 R16 16 106T 736 240 6.5-7-8.0 245/70 R16 16 111T XL 750 248 6.5-7-8.0 255/70 R16 16 111T XL 764 260 6.5-7.5-8.5 265/70 R16 16 112T 778 272 7.0-8-9.0 275/70 R16 16 114T 792 279 7.0-8-9.0 Toyo Open Country A/T III measures 16″

Toyo Open Country A/T III measures 17″

Dimension Circle Load address Diam. (mm) Width. (mm) Circle Range (inches) 215/60 R17 17 96H 690 221 6.0-6.5-7.5 225/65 R17 17 102H 724 228 6.0-6.5-8.0 235/65 R17 17 108H XL 738 240 6.5-7-8.5 245/70 R17 17 110T 776 248 6.5-7-8.0 245/65 R17 17 111H XL 750 248 7.0-7-8.5 255/65 R17 17 114H XL 764 260 7.0-7.5-9.0 265/70 R17 17 115T 804 272 7.0-8-9.0 265/65 R17 17 112H 776 272 7.5-8-9.5 Toyo Open Country A/T III measures 17″

Toyo Open Country A/T III sizes 18″, 19 and 20″

Dimension Circle Load address Diam. (mm) Width. (mm) Circle Range (inches) 235/60 R18 18 107H XL 739 240 6.5-7-8.5 255/70 R18 18 113T 815 260 6.5-7.5-8.5 255/60 R18 18 112H XL 763 260 7.0-7.5-9.0 265/60 R18 18 110H 775 272 7.5-8-9.5 255/55 R19 19 111H XL 763 265 7.0-8-9.0 265/50 R20 20 107H 774 277 7.5-8.5-9.5 275/60 ​​R20 20 115H 838 279 7.5-8-9.5 285/50 R20 20 112H 794 297 8.0-9-10.0 Toyo Open Country A/T III sizes 18″, 19″ and 20″

