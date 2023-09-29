The Japanese Toyo Tires presented the new tyre Open Country (its off road line) in class A/T (All Terrain), the most flexible of all, with the new compound and a new tread design: it is theA/T III (OPATIII).
All-Terrain Toyo SUV and 4×4 tyres
The Toyo Open Country tire is a line of tires all-terrain designed for SUVs, pickups and crossovers. The Country A/T It is recommended for motorists who want a versatile tire that can deliver good performance both on road and off-road.
Toyo Open Country is available on 15 to 20 inch rims, in sections from 205 to 285 mm and T and H speed codes.
Toyo Open Country A/T III
The Toyo Open Country tire has a design asymmetrical of the tread which helps improve traction and handling in all conditions. Laminations just enough to acquire the marking 3PMSF (Three Peak Mountain Snowflake), as well as the symbol M+S (Mud+Snow), to travel without worries even in the period of obligation to have “chains on board”.
Toyo declares that he braking distances are reduced by 13% compared to the previous generation. The footprint has become wider, despite the same dimensions, with reinforced sides that can withstand the typical under-inflation of off-road riding. There new compound has improved rolling resistance (lower consumption), while the sidewalls they hold up much better on rocks, rocks and uneven surfaces. Toyo Open Country is available on wheels from 15 to 21 inches, in sections from 205 to 285 mm and T and H speed codes.
Toyo Open Country A/T III 15″ size
|Dimension
|Circle
|Load address
|Diam. (mm)
|Width. (mm)
|Circle Range (inches)
|195/80 R15
|15
|96S
|693
|196
|5.0-5.5-6.5
|215/75 R15
|15
|100T
|703
|216
|5.5-6-7.0
|225/75 R15
|15
|102T
|719
|223
|6.0-6-7.5
|235/75 R15
|15
|109T XL
|733
|235
|6.0-6.5-8.0
|255/70 R15
|15
|108T
|739
|260
|7.0-7.5-8.0
|265/70 R15
|15
|112T
|739
|260
|7.0-7.5-8.0
Toyo Open Country A/T III measures 16″
|Dimension
|Circle
|Load address
|Diam. (mm)
|Width. (mm)
|Circle Range (inches)
|205 R16C
|16
|110/108 T
|736
|208
|5.5-6.0-6.5
|215/70 R16
|16
|100T
|708
|221
|5.5-6.5-7.0
|225/70 R16
|16
|103H
|722
|228
|6.0-6.5-7.5
|235/70 R16
|16
|106T
|736
|240
|6.5-7-8.0
|245/70 R16
|16
|111T XL
|750
|248
|6.5-7-8.0
|255/70 R16
|16
|111T XL
|764
|260
|6.5-7.5-8.5
|265/70 R16
|16
|112T
|778
|272
|7.0-8-9.0
|275/70 R16
|16
|114T
|792
|279
|7.0-8-9.0
Toyo Open Country A/T III measures 17″
|Dimension
|Circle
|Load address
|Diam. (mm)
|Width. (mm)
|Circle Range (inches)
|215/60 R17
|17
|96H
|690
|221
|6.0-6.5-7.5
|225/65 R17
|17
|102H
|724
|228
|6.0-6.5-8.0
|235/65 R17
|17
|108H XL
|738
|240
|6.5-7-8.5
|245/70 R17
|17
|110T
|776
|248
|6.5-7-8.0
|245/65 R17
|17
|111H XL
|750
|248
|7.0-7-8.5
|255/65 R17
|17
|114H XL
|764
|260
|7.0-7.5-9.0
|265/70 R17
|17
|115T
|804
|272
|7.0-8-9.0
|265/65 R17
|17
|112H
|776
|272
|7.5-8-9.5
Toyo Open Country A/T III sizes 18″, 19 and 20″
|Dimension
|Circle
|Load address
|Diam. (mm)
|Width. (mm)
|Circle Range (inches)
|235/60 R18
|18
|107H XL
|739
|240
|6.5-7-8.5
|255/70 R18
|18
|113T
|815
|260
|6.5-7.5-8.5
|255/60 R18
|18
|112H XL
|763
|260
|7.0-7.5-9.0
|265/60 R18
|18
|110H
|775
|272
|7.5-8-9.5
|255/55 R19
|19
|111H XL
|763
|265
|7.0-8-9.0
|265/50 R20
|20
|107H
|774
|277
|7.5-8.5-9.5
|275/60 R20
|20
|115H
|838
|279
|7.5-8-9.5
|285/50 R20
|20
|112H
|794
|297
|8.0-9-10.0
Read also,
👉 EVERYTHING ABOUT TIRES
👉 Alternative tire size calculator
👉 Off-road and 4×4 activities
If you are passionate about off roadfour-wheel drive and off-road adventures, don’t miss the ELABORARE4x4 magazine elaborate.com/4×4-subscription
👉 What do you think? Drop by FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News
COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK
#AllTerrain #tyres #sizes #Open #Country #news #Toyo