In short, Xiaomi, as usual, is for those who want to play more. HONOR – for those who care about video / reading / music.

conclusions

I was going to list the pros, but it’s easier to mention the minus, because there are two of them. Firstly, the processor pulls games “on thin”. That is, you can play, but there are tablets on Helio G99 that cope with games more cheerfully.

Secondly, there are no newfangled ultra-fast chargers. And I would like to.

But in all other respects … The brightest and highest quality screen in tablets … well, not only up to 30 thousand rubles, but in principle among IPS models (I remind you that tablets with OLED cost 47-50 thousand). Great sound. Convenient system, just like some laptop. Works fast, works for a long time, beautiful, more or less cameras. With him in your hands you will look like a respectable gentleman, a very cool and well-executed case in him.

Did I mention “a level beyond which it makes no sense to overpay” in the title? So we return to the topic. See:

A standard Apple iPad 10.9″ 2022 (not an iPad Pro, just an iPad) costs 70 thousand rubles. It has a more powerful processor and a slightly better camera, but even the display is worse in quality (60 Hz, the resolution differs slightly, mostly the aspect ratio is different) Five times more expensive and even more sanctioned hemorrhoids with iOS due to sanctions.

Okay, we don’t need that extra. And if you just add an OLED display instead of IPS?

Then this is Huawei MatePad Pro (2022) for 46 thousand rubles or Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, for 52-57 thousand … and it has a flickering, eye-tiring screen at the same time (and Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 is buggy, Chinese and in few places sold already).

If we want to fix all this… we are back to 70 thousand rubles again and we will have to take the flagship Samsung Galaxy S8+. With its unnecessary (we just wanted OLED) styluses, water protection and flagship processors.

In short, it turns out that if you want a little better, the tablet will be five times more expensive. Despite the fact that the HONOR Pad X9 has a cool high-quality IPS screen, and an excess of processor power is unlikely to be useful – this is not a smartphone on which you have to hang caller IDs against scammers, all sorts of applications for smart bracelets and watches, bank applications and other things that you only need somewhere on the run.

Therefore, if you need the best of the sane tablets, which will either be better than gaming models or with an overpayment at times, the Pad X9 will be just the golden mean that my relatives asked me about when choosing an “inexpensive good tablet”.

And don’t forget that HONOR has a large 12″ Pad 8 with eight speakers and the ability to buy a branded keyboard case. How can it not compete with top-end tablets at a price 2-3 times lower? Well, if you really need LTE, then you can take a closer look at the younger model HONOR Pad X8. It is just as stylish and solves most of the “tablet” tasks.By the way, we already wrote about it this year.