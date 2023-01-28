Home page World

From: Miriam Haberhauer, Christoph Gschoßmann

A young woman from Naples travels almost 20 hours a day. She travels several hundred kilometers on her way to her place of work in Milan. But is she telling the truth?

Update from January 28th: Giuseppina Giuliano and her crazy commute – the story moves people beyond the Italian borders. But now doubts arise: Is it fictitious in the end?

During discussions on the Internet, doubts arose as to whether the commuter really lives what she claims. Eventually, this led the editors of the Italia 1 program “La lene” to get to the bottom of the matter. They waited for days at the train station in Naples for Giuliano – in vain. It turns out that she has been on leave since January 19th and until August 2023 to take care of relatives. When asked at their place of work, teachers and students stated that they only saw them at the beginning of September. The price of 400 euros only seems plausible if you use frequent driver discounts and coupons.

The alleged mega-commuter has meanwhile withdrawn and is keeping quiet, despite online pressure to publish her tickets.

Pendulum madness: Italian travels 1600 kilometers a day

First report from January 22nd: Naples – Hours of traffic jams during rush hour and overcrowded trains – thousands of commuters in Munich fight their way through rush hour traffic every day. For a young Italian woman, however, long journeys to work are not a problem: she travels almost 800 kilometers to work every day.

Giuseppina Giuliano (29) has to be at work at 10 a.m. But for the young Italian, her day begins at 3:30 a.m. – she still has almost 800 kilometers to go. The 29-year-old commutes from Naples to Milan and back every day. She has her daily routine from the Italian local newspaper Corriere del Mezzogiorno portrayed.

Giuliano currently lives in her parents’ house in Naples, from where the pendulum odyssey begins. The Italian takes the bus from the family home to the main train station. Shortly after 5 a.m. she changes to the high-speed train to Milan. Less than five hours later, the school administrator is in time for the start of work at the Boccioni art school on Piazzale Arduino.

Renting in Milan priceless – 20 hour commute

In the evening the journey starts all over again: Giuliano finishes work at 5 p.m., takes the train at 6.20 p.m. and is back home in Naples just before 11 p.m. Since September, the Italian has been spending more time on the train than at home. In Italy, the story made headlines.

The reason for the commuting madness: the rental prices in the Italian fashion metropolis are too high. A two-room apartment in Milan costs up to 1,800 euros a month, but Giuliano’s monthly salary is only 1,165 euros. The 29-year-old only pays 400 euros a month for the commute – and can thus save at least part of her salary.

Munich is according to data from the transport service provider Inrix continues to be “the most congested city in Germany”. The average commuter lost 74 hours there last year due to congested roads during rush hours.

“Commuting doesn’t bother me at all” – but it’s not a permanent solution

“I am determined to continue like this,” the Italian told the other side Il Giorno. “I have to say that my work doesn’t bother me at all, nor does traveling by train” – even though she says she has had a lung disease since she was a child.

For the Italian, staying with her parents in Naples was the right choice. “Everyone is free to choose how they want to live their life, and I’ve made my choice,” said Giuliano. However, the commuting madness is not a permanent solution: “Now I’m still young and can stand the tiredness, but over the years I don’t think so,” admits the 29-year-old.

Italian woman looking for an apartment: Call for landlords in Milan

In order to put an end to the daily commute, Giuliano appealed to Milan’s landlords: “Perhaps among all the people who have heard my story, there is someone with a good heart who wants a room or a small apartment in near Milan and would like to rent it out to me.”

