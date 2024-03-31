All Suspicions About My Father: plot, cast and streaming of the film

This evening, Sunday 31 March 2024, at 9.20 pm on Rai 2, All Suspicions on My Father (The Good Father: The Martin MacNeill Story) is broadcast, a 2021 film directed by Annie Bradley with Tom Everett Scott, Anwen O 'Driscoll and Nicola Correia-Damude. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

A few weeks after the death of his wife, which occurred under suspicious circumstances, Dr. Martin MacNeill moves to his lover's house pretending to be the new family nanny. Shocked by her father's behavior, MacNeill's daughter begins to question everything she knew about him, choosing to dig deeper and uncovering a disturbing web of lies.

All Suspicions About My Father: The Cast

We've seen the plot of All Suspects My Father, but who is the full cast of the film? In the film, broadcast on Rai 2, many actors participated such as Tom Everett Scott, Anwen O'Driscoll, Nicola Correia-Damude, Charisma Carpenter, Alicia Johnston, Tom Anniko, Ava Anton and Erik Athavale.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch All Suspicions of My Father live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 31 March 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.