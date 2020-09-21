In the Rajya Sabha, two agricultural bills were passed with a loud voice amid heavy opposition from the opposition. However, in the midst of all this, the BJD surprised everyone by opposing the bill on one occasion. This is the first time the BJD has opposed a bill in the Rajya Sabha since the NDA returned to power again in the 2019 elections.From demonetisation to GST, CAA, triple talaq, RTI amendment or cancellation of Article 370, Naveen Patnaik’s BJD has always been a confidant of the Modi government. In such a situation, opposing the BJD bill in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday was beyond expectation. A few days ago, the BJD voted in favor of NDA candidate Harivansh for the Deputy Chairman.

Party insiders say that any policy of the NDA that BJD had supported earlier had little influence in the politics of Odisha. Naveen Patnaik’s party opposed the recent bill of the Center as he felt that this might offend his core vote bank (farmers). A large number of agricultural families live in Odisha.

Sources in the BJD say that the party had taken feedback from some of its members in western Odisha to find out about their stand on the proposed bill. Recently there was a lot of opposition in western Odisha regarding the bill. BJD Rajya Sabha MP Prasanna Acharya said, our state is agricultural head. We cannot afford to support any such bill which we suspect will be able to protect the interests of the farmer. Our chief minister and party president must have taken this step only after taking feedback from the farmers.

Another party MP Amar Patnaik urged the Center to send the bill to a selection committee for further testing. He said in the House, often small and marginal farmers do not even get the opportunity to get the minimum support price. There is a lot of misunderstanding about this bill on land, especially in the procurement areas. Farmers have always appeared with the party to form the government under Odisha’s Naveen Patnaik. About 70 percent of the state’s 4.5 crore population is directly or indirectly linked to farming.