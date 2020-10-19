The pollution level in the national capital Delhi and its adjoining areas is once again increasing continuously. There is a lot of politics about this too.

Now Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that I believe that the pollution arising from the straw can be controlled in a very short time, for this our scientists and engineers have given solutions. Only lack of political will is visible.

Kejriwal said, “I do not agree with the union environment minister that pollution cannot be cured in a day, it will take at least four years.” If all the governments, all the parties join together and leave politics and start with honesty, then in less than four years, pollution can be overcome.

He said, “I request that the Union Environment Minister should have a meeting with the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana every month.”

What has the environment minister said?

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday that the problem of pollution cannot be solved in a day. Constant effort is needed to deal with every factor causing pollution. Javadekar said that the major factors behind air pollution in the country are traffic, industry, waste, dust, stubble, geography and seasonal conditions.

pollution degree

Air quality in the national capital was recorded in the “poor” category as the neighboring states recorded the highest number of 1230 stubble burns in a single day this season. Stir burning of ‘PM2.5’ particles in Delhi’s atmosphere is 17 per cent. It was 19 percent on Saturday, 18 percent on Friday, about one percent on Wednesday and about three percent on Tuesday, Monday and Sunday.