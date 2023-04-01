All deputies of the State Duma, who are required to declare their income, did so by April 1. This was stated by the chairman of the commission of the lower house of the Russian parliament on control over the reliability of information about income Otari Arshba.

“Deputies of the State Duma are annually required to submit information about their income to the parliamentary commission no later than April 1 <...> All deputies who are required to declare their income have fulfilled this obligation,” Arshba told parliamentary journalists on Saturday, April 1.

He added that if the person who filed the declaration finds that there are inaccuracies or errors in the information provided by him, he can provide the commission with updated or supplemented data by May 1.

A day earlier, on March 31, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and all members of his administration had submitted income declarations. At the same time, he recalled that their publication this year is not provided.

In early February, Putin signed a law abolishing the duty of parliamentarians to publish income declarations. Instead, statistical reporting will be presented without indicating personal data.

As Peskov noted then, this initiative does not mean that the filing of declarations will be stopped. It will continue, despite the fact that “the conditions of the special operation bring their own specifics.”

Deputies working on a non-permanent basis undergo mandatory declaration after being elected, as well as when making transactions during the reporting year that exceed the total income of the deputy and his spouse for the last three years. In the absence of such transactions, the deputy is also obliged to submit a corresponding notification.