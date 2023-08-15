In the pokemon world championshipsGame Freak presented a new look at the upcoming expansions of Scarlet and purple. There was a lot of new material in the latest trailer, but the most important thing is that Scarlet and purple they’re bringing back everyone Pokemon initials of all the games with the updates of the pokedex included in both DLC. So if you’ve been waiting for your Pokemon favorite initial joins the RPG of switchesall the remaining companions that you started your journey with in previous games will arrive in the expansion Indigo Disk.

Several Pokemon initials have already been added to Scarlet and purple through the seven-star Tera Raid events featuring Pokemon like Charizard, Greninja and Decidueye, but Indigo Disk will complete the rest of the cast of Pokemon initials when it launches later this year.

Although these Pokemon they will be added at the same time as the , you will not have to buy them to exchange the Pokemon initials (or any Pokemon old added to pokedex). That functionality is a free update for all players, as was the case with the expansions of Sword and Shield. Therefore, you will be able to exchange these Pokemon with other players either through a direct exchange between games or using the storage application Pokemon home and sending these Pokemon that you captured in previous posts.

New additions include:

bulbasaur

squirtle

Chikorite

totodile

Treecko

Torchic

mudkip

Turtwig

Chimchar

piplup

snivy

tepig

Little

popplio

the return of the old Pokemon It’s exciting, but DLC of Scarlet and purple are also introducing new monsters to the mix, including evolutions of Pokemon old like Dripplin and new Pokemon legendary Paradoxes based on Raikou and Cobalion.

Indigo Disk will be released later this year after the expansion teal mask releases next month on September 13. Both expansions make up the hidden treasure of expansion Zero areawhich, in addition to bringing new Pokemonabilities, characters, and features, seems to hint at the conclusion of the big lore reveal that was the endgame of the main game.

Via: Kotaku