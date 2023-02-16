He All Star Weekend It begins this Friday, February 17, and will last the entire weekend until Sunday the 19th. Throughout this, three days the biggest stars of the NBA will parade through Salt Lake City (Utah), to participate in different sporting events. On Friday the Rising Stars Challenge, in which 28 players from the first and second year and from the Development League will face each other, divided into four teams. Skills, triples and dunk contests will be held on Saturday. He All Star Game, The most important event of the weekend will be played on Sunday and will bring together the best players in the competition, led by LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks).

These are the players who will participate in each event:

Rising Stars Challenge

The 21 first- and second-year players from the NBA and seven from the Development League (G League) divided into four teams will meet in a tournament on Friday night. Pau Gasol, Joakim Noah and Deron Williams will be the coaches of the teams made up of NBA players. Jason Terry will be in charge of directing the chosen ones of the G League.

Pau Gasol’s team: Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Jaden Ivey (Detroit Pistons), Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers), Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings), Andrew Nembhard (Indiana Pacers), Jose Alvarado (New Orleans Pelicans), Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors)

Joakim Noah’s team: Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons), Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston Rockets), Jeremy Sochan (San Antonio Spurs), Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder), Josh Giddey (Oklahoma City Thunder), Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks), Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Deron Williams’ team : AJ Griffin (Atlanta Hawks), Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz), Jalen Green (Houston Rockets), Bones Hyland (Denver Nuggets), Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans), Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets), Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic) )

The G League team: Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite), Sidy Cissoko (G League Ignite), Mojave King (G League Ignite), Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Memphis Hustle), Leonard Miller (G League Ignite), Mac McClung (Delaware Blue Coats), Scotty Pippen Jr. (South Bay Lakers)

Skill Contest Players

Three teams will compete in an event with three different rounds, the purpose of which will be to measure the level of skill with the ball. These are the participating teams:

Antetokounmpos: Team made up of brothers Alex Antetokounmpo (Wisconsin Herd), Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), who will repeat in the skills event.

Jazz Team: Formed by Utah Jazz players: Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler.

The Rooks: Team made up of rookies: Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Jaden Ivey (Detroit Pistons) and Jabari Smith Jr (Houston Rockets).

Dunk Contest Players

Trey Murphy (New Orleans Pelicans)

Mac McLung (Philadelphia 76ers)

Jericho Sims (New York Knick)

Kenyon Martin Jr. (Houston Rockets)

Triple Contest Players

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

Anfernee Simons (Portland Trail Blazers)

Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

Buddy Hield (Indiana Pacers)

Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz)

Tyler Herro (Miami Heat)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Kevin Huerter (Sacramento Kings)

All-Star Game Players

Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James will choose among the selected starting players, five from each conference including the captains, and will complete their teams with seven substitutes:

Eastern Conference: Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets), Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers), Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets), and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).

Western Conference: Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) and Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) and Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks).

NBA All Star Substitutes 2023

Western Conference: Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks) and Julius Randle (New York Knicks)

Eastern Conference: Paul George (LA Clippers), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz), Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) and Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings).

Here are the times for all All-Star Weekend events:

Rising Stars Challenge – Early morning from Friday to Saturday, 3.00.

skills contests – Early morning from Saturday to Sunday, starting at 2:00.

All-Star Game- Early morning from Sunday to Monday, 2.00.

