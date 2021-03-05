The NBA All-Star Game is a friendly game that takes place during the NBA All-Star Weekend, in which only the best players of each year from each Conference participate, divided into two teams chosen by LeBron. James and Kevin Durant, the captains of each team for being the most voted. The main objective of the game is to give a show, that is why a skill contest, triples and another of dunks are also held the same weekend. The first All-Star Game was held at the Boston Garden on March 2, 1951. Since then, the greatest players in history have gathered in a game for entertainment.

The format will be the same as last year, and will once again honor Kobe Bryant. What does this format consist of? During the first three quarters, there will be no particular rules, since the tribute will take place in the last quarter. There, before starting, the score that each team has will be checked and, to the number that the team that is winning has, 24 will be added and that will be the objective to finish the game. That is, if LeBron James’ team ends the third quarter winning with 100 points, the goal to win the match will be 124, so the first team to reach that number will win the match. The 24, of course, is in reference to the last jersey number worn by Bryant, who in his early professional days wore number 8.

In addition to the classic All-Star Match, there will be skills, triples and dunks. The first two contests will be before the game, while the dunks will be done during halftime, unlike other years, when the show has been on different days. The coronavirus pandemic has put the All Star in doubt until the very end, but ultimately, the All Star has chosen to carry on with tradition.