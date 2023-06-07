“He can’t do it all by himself, he needs another All Star close by.” How many times have we heard him say, even scream, when he is supported by exasperated fans of an NBA team that doesn’t work as they wish? Basketball is not an individual game, it’s not tennis: the prowess of a champion alone is often not enough to win. They can’t be enough. But the status of “star”, literally All Star, given that the NBA organizes an ad hoc annual exhibition match of its stars, how much is it really worth? Less and less watching the 2023 Finals. In short, the regular season and the playoffs are two different competitions, perhaps even two different sports. And popularity and marketing awards have less and less to do with the technical caliber or the impact on the champion’s results that makes the difference. They are different concepts and not necessarily complementary. Less and less, if anything, in the age of social media.