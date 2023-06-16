Major League Soccer decided to leave behind the duels against Liga MX for its Stars gameso now he will face another international club again, choosing the Arsenal of England, which he will face next Wednesday, July 19, at the Audi Fieldin Washington DC.
This All Star Game it will also include a skills challenge, concerts and other events in the days leading up to the duel. precisely, the Skill Challenge will take place the day before, on Tuesday, July 18, also at the Audi Field.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
As mentioned, the main event ofl MLS All Star Game will be on Wednesday, July 19 at the Audi Field. One day before, you can see the All Skills Change in the same enclosure.
This edition will serve as a rematch of the 2016 edition, held at the Avaya Stadium of San Jose, California, in which the Arsenal defeated 2-1 at MLS stars with a bit of Chuba Akpom. After that, the MLS was measured twice Liga MX All-Star Teamwinning both times, while the most recent victories over Europeans came in 2015 against tottenham hotspur England and in 2014 against Bayern Munich from Germany.
MLS ALL STAR TEAM
To assemble the team MLS stars, twelve of them will be determined by the vote of the league’s players, fans and the media. Each of the three groups of voters will represent one third of the combined vote. Twelve others will be elected by the English Wayne Rooneycoach of D.C. United and the All-Star team. The remaining two will be chosen by the Commissioner of the MLS, Don Garber. The votes were made between Wednesday, May 31 and Wednesday, June 14, without the results being announced yet.
More MLS news
Among the possible players who could be summoned are the Jamaican André Blake (Philadelphia Union), Aaron Long, Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami)the liberian Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew)the Spanish Carles Gil (New England Revolution)the canadian Dayne St Clair (Minnesota United)the Ecuadorian Diego Palacios (LAFC)the German Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)the Spanish ilie sanchez (LAFC), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas)the norwegian Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union), the German Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union), the Canadian kamal miller (Inter Miami), the Argentine Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), the German Sebastian Driussi (Austin FC)a Peruvian man Raul Ruidíaz (Seattle Sounders), Paul Arriola (F.C. Dallas), Sean Johnson (Toronto F.C.)the greek Taxiarchis Fountas (DC United), the Mexican Carlos candle (LAFC) and walker zimmerman (Nashville SC).
ARSENAL SQUAD
It is expected that Gunners come with your stars for the commitment, which will serve as preseason, after having had a good performance in the Premier Leaguewhere they incredibly let go of the title with a few dates missing.
The British team led by the Spanish Mikel Arterta I would come with the Americans Matt Turner and auston trusty, Eddie NketiahBrazilians Gabriel Jesus, marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhaesthe Polish Jakub Kiwior, aaron ramdsdale, Rob Holding, Ben White, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, emily smith, reiss nelson, Bukayo SakaBelgian Leandro Trossard and Albert Sambi Lokingathe scottish Kieran Tierneythe Italian jorginhothe Portuguese Fabio Vieirathe ghanaian Thomas Parteythe swiss Granite Xhaka and the norwegian captain martin odegaard.
The participation of some injured, such as the French, is in danger William Salivathe ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenkothe Japanese Takehiro Tomiyasuthe egyptian Mohamed Elneny and the Brazilian-Italian gabriel martinelli.
As he Stars game As the Skills Challenge It can be followed exclusively in more than one hundred countries and territories around the world in Spanish, English and French through MLS Season Passin the application of Apple TV on smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.
Tickets for the main event on July 19 range from $299 up to $3,372while for him Skills Challenge It’s in 15 dollars each ticket, which went on sale since last March 28. The reserved level is from 298 dollarsthe general from the 313in the club area from 717while at the field level they are from thousand 299. Prices established in Ticketmaster and SuperBoletería!.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Star #Game #MLS #date #templates #broadcast #tickets
Leave a Reply