This All Star Game it will also include a skills challenge, concerts and other events in the days leading up to the duel. precisely, the Skill Challenge will take place the day before, on Tuesday, July 18, also at the Audi Field.

The British team led by the Spanish Mikel Arterta I would come with the Americans Matt Turner and auston trusty, Eddie NketiahBrazilians Gabriel Jesus, marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhaesthe Polish Jakub Kiwior, aaron ramdsdale, Rob Holding, Ben White, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, emily smith, reiss nelson, Bukayo SakaBelgian Leandro Trossard and Albert Sambi Lokingathe scottish Kieran Tierneythe Italian jorginhothe Portuguese Fabio Vieirathe ghanaian Thomas Parteythe swiss Granite Xhaka and the norwegian captain martin odegaard.

The participation of some injured, such as the French, is in danger William Salivathe ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenkothe Japanese Takehiro Tomiyasuthe egyptian Mohamed Elneny and the Brazilian-Italian gabriel martinelli.