In the night between Saturday and Sunday there will be one of the most awaited moments of the weekend in Salt Lake City: who is the favorite?

Three-point shooting and dunk contest. During the night between Saturday and Sunday, as usual, the two eagerly awaited individual competitions are scheduled during the weekend of the All Star Game, this year staged in Salt Lake City. What will the protagonists invent to amaze an excellent jury, made up of Jamal Crawford, Lisa Leslie, Karl Malone, Harold Miner and Dominique Wilkins?

All Star Game: Favorite in dunks — Competing in the dunk contest will be Kenyon Martin Jr. (Houston), Mac McClung (Philadelphia), Trey Murphy III (New Orleans) and Jericho Sims (New York). Whoever wins will take away the scepter from Obi Toppin, player of the New York Knicks. But who is the favorite according to the bookmakers? All major betting sites have clear ideas about who is the basketball player with the most chances of winning: McClung. Whose call-up has to say the least intrigued, since he was not yet an NBA player and played in the G League. The odds for his victory are 3.00 for Sisal, even 1.90 for GoldBet and Better. See also Nairo Quintana: a Colombian team offered him a job

The shares of others — As expected, according to the operators all four players have a chance to win the dunk contest. Kenyon Martin Jr. and Jericho Simons are both given 4.00 for Better and GoldBet, 3.50 for Sisal; the odds for Trey Murphy’s victory are slightly higher, proposed at 4.50 by Better and GoldBet, still at 3.50 by Sisal. In short, balance is expected. All that remains is to enjoy the show.

February 18 – 12:29

