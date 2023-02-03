Excellent exclusions both in the East and in the West: Jimmy Butler, James Harden, De’Aaron Fox and Anthony Davis remain out. First call-up for Tyrese Haliburton

The call-ups for the All Star Game cause discussion like those of the national coach before a World Cup. Why that yes and that other no: the debate is endless. During the Italian night, the names of the 14 reserves of the Salt Lake City star game, scheduled for Sunday, February 19, were announced, the starters had been announced a week ago. There was no shortage of surprises, this time perhaps more than ever the choices of the coaches, they were the ones who decided how to complete the squad, they make the fans quarrel. Some choices are even controversial, but it is precisely in the nature and perhaps even in the spirit of competition to cause discussion. As long as we talk about it, since it will be more show and entertainment than traditional sporting competition. See also Luis Sinisterra gets into the list of the five most valuable Colombians

Eastern Conference — Selected guards were Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Tyrese Haliburton (rookie, Indiana Pacers), DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls), and Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks). The big men selected are instead Julius Randle (New York Knicks), Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat) and of course Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) who had been snubbed among the starters. Owners who, like peaches from the East, are, it should be remembered, Antetokoumpo (captain), Irving, Mitchell, Durant and Tatum. The coach of Team Giannis will be Joe Mazzulla, the one of the Celtics, who boast the best record in the East.

Western Conference — Selected guards were Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies), Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers), and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (rookie, Oklahoma City Thunder). The big men selected are Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings), Lauri Markkanen (rookie, Utah Jazz) and Jaren Jackson (rookie, Memphis Grizzlies). The starters of the West, a reminder, are James (captain), Jokic, Curry, Doncic and Williamson. Team LeBron’s coach will be Michael Malone, coach of the Nuggets, who boast the best record in the West. Antetokounmpo and LeBron as captains designated pre-agara will make the teams, one call at a time for each, model match on the pitch. So it will be cross formations of the two Conferences. See also Nba, here are the stars of the All Star Game: certainties shine with LeBron and KD

The snubs — Above all Jimmy Butler, James Harden and Darius Garland in the East. Surprising that they were preferred first by Holiday, and then DeRozan and Haliburton, considering team records. And the coaches are supposed to keep that criterion in mind. Moreover, it is curious that Adebayo and Randle were chosen over Butler and Jalen Brunson, the teammates and cornerstones of Miami and New York. Raptors forward Pascal Siakam also had legitimate star game ambitions. He disappointed. In the West, the exclusion of De’Aaron Fox, director of Sacramento, who preferred the pyrotechnic offensive figures of Gilgeous-Alexander, makes noise. Among the big men, with all due respect to Jackson, the selection of Anthony Davis was likely, who was injured for a long time, but after all he played the same number of games as Zion Williamson, who was also included in the starters.

