The All Star Game 2022, which will be played on February 20 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, already knows all its members after the election of the 14 substitutes (7 for each Conference) by the coaches of the 30 NBA franchises. The selected replacements are as follows:

Western Conference

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors), Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves) ).

Luka Doncic will participate, finally, in the All Star Game. The Slovenian point guard joins Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Isiah Thomas, Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis as the only players in history to go to the All-Star Game three times at just 22 years old. For its part, Draymond Green has announced that he will not play due to back and calf problems. Adams Silver, commissioner of the NBA, will choose his replacement: Anthony Davis and Deandre Ayton may have their gateway to the duel in Cleveland there.

Eastern Conference

Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat), Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers), James Harden (Brooklyn Nets), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) and Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors).

The big news in the Eastern Conference is the inclusion of Darius Garland… and something expected: he plays for the Cavaliers and the event is in Cleveland. But regardless, the second-year point guard is one of the best players of the season and his selection is a complete recognition of the Cavs’ good year.

These alternates join the ten starters chosen through the votes of fans (50% of the weight in the election), players (25%) and journalists (25%): Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies), LeBron James (captain, Los Angeles Lakers), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) and Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors), in the West. DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls), Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks), Kevin Durant, (captain, Brooklyn Nets), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) and Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), in the East.

The choice of teams

The templates of the two teams will be drawn next Thursday, February 10. And it will be done for the fifth edition in a row: the captains, the most voted in each Conference, LeBron (West) and Durant (East), who repeat for the third year in a row, will take turns choosing their teammates. First, the incumbents, regardless of their Conference, but taking into account their position. With the alternates, the election turn will be reversed and they will be selected regardless of Conference and position.

Format

The duel will also keep the revolutionary elam ending successfully tested in 2020 in Chicago. The match will not last the usual 48 minutes, but will proceed with the system that gave it spice and competitiveness: the first three quarters start 0-0 and the winner of each wins a financial prize for a local NGO. Before the last set, the markers of the other three are added and a number of points is added to the highest figure (24, in tribute to Kobe Bryant). And it is played without a time limit until one of the teams reaches that number that gives victory.

The All Star will be held at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland for the third time in its history and will return to the full weekend after only playing the All-Star Game in Atlanta 2021 due to the coronavirus, which narrowed the calendar to only 72 regular season games instead of the 82 classics.

Changes in the Rising Star

The Rising Star, the rookie game, completely changes. Skip the duel between rookies Y sophomores (sophomores) from the United States against those from the rest of the world to a Final Four format with 12 rookies, 12 sophomores and 4 more from the G-League. These 28 players will be divided into four teams (seven in each) and will play a semifinal to the best of 50 points and a final that will crown the first group that reaches 25. The dunk, triple and skills contest will be held, in principle, . And, in addition, a fourth is introduced: the clutch challenge, in which players must score from five positions on the court related to historic moments and iconic NBA shots.