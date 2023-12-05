The Copa América is held every 4 years and is the opportunity that many less renowned teams have to compete for a title while the largest South American teams have almost the obligation to win it or, at least, reach the decisive matches. On this occasion, the edition that will be played in 2024 will take place in the United States so it will have 5 other CONCACAF teams that will bring the total number of participants to 16.
Knowing that this will take place in the United States, just as it was in the Centennial edition in which Chile became champion after defeating Argentina on penalties. North Americans are characterized by having super complete stadiums that are mainly used in the NFL, or even in the MLS.
Below, we present the stadiums that will host this 2024 edition:
Located in East Rutherford (New Jersey) and with capacity for 82,500 spectators, it was inaugurated in 2010. The New York Jets and New York Giants of the NFL are home to the NFL every Sunday. It will also host the 2026 World Cup.
It will be the venue for the final of this edition and has had many renovations in recent years since it was inaugurated in 1987. Located in the city of Miami where the NFL Dolphins are home in this stadium that has an established capacity for 75,000 spectators.
It is one of the smallest stadiums that will host this competition since it has capacity for just 25,500 spectators. It is a stadium only used by Orlando City of the MLS.
Located in the city of Charlotte, North Carolina and used by the Carolina Panthers of the NFL but also by Charlotte FC of the MLS. It has capacity for 74,900 and is one of the oldest since it was inaugurated in 1996.
One of the best-known stadiums in this competition since it is one of the most modern. Located in the city of Atlanta, in the State of Georgia, both the Falcons of the NFL and Atlanta United of the MLS are home. It has the capacity to receive 75,000 spectators and will host the opening match.
One of the most historic stadiums in the entire United States since it is located in Kansas City and is where the Chiefs play at home. It was inaugurated in 1972 and has rarely hosted soccer matches.
The venue with the smallest capacity that this competition will have since it has room for only 19,000 people. It is also located in Kansas City and is home to Sporting of the MLS. It has hosted the women’s soccer team on multiple occasions.
One of the most recognized stadiums in the United States since it is used by the Dallas Cowboys, the most popular team in the NFL. It was inaugurated in 2009, has capacity for 80,000 spectators, hosted a SuperBowl and has hosted many soccer games since its inauguration.
Home of the Houston Texans of the NFL with capacity for 72,500 spectators and which was inaugurated in 2002. It has a sliding roof so the playing conditions could change if it is open or closed. He has already received the Copa América Centenario previously.
Another small stadium since it holds 19,000 spectators but it is located in Austin, Texas since the city’s team in the MLS is home. It was inaugurated in 2021.
It hosted matches of the Mexican National Team on multiple occasions since it is located in the state of Arizona. It hosted the last NFL Super Bowl and has capacity for 63,500 spectators after its inauguration in 2006.
Located in the city of Las Vegas, it was inaugurated in 2020 in the middle of the pandemic. It is one of the most modern in the world and has capacity for 65,000 spectators. It has already hosted multiple soccer matches as well as the CONCACAF Gold Cup this last year. It is the home of the NFL Raiders.
Another stadium known to Mexican fans since the team played matches there on many occasions. It was part of the Copa América Centenario, it is in Santa Clara, San Francisco, it was inaugurated in 2014, it has capacity for 68,500 people and is the home of the San Francisco 49ers.
One of the most modern stadiums in the world, located in the city of Los Angeles. It was the venue for the Gold Cup final between Mexico and Panama this last year. It was inaugurated in 2020 like the one in Las Vegas and in this one the Chargers and Rams of the MLS are home. It has capacity for 70,000 spectators.
In which stadiums is the Argentine National Team going to play?
The team led by Lionel Scaloni will be seeded in the draw and will be in charge of opening the tournament at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta while they will play their second game at the MetLife in New York and will culminate their participation in the group stage at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
#stadiums #host #Copa #América #matches