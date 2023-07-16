All social facilities damaged as a result of a downpour in the Tuapse district of the Krasnodar Territory have been restored. This was announced on July 16 by the governor of the region, Veniamin Kondratiev, adding that the consequences of the disaster should be completely eliminated as soon as possible.

“Social facilities in the Tuapse district have already been restored. Now we have to return the water supply within a day. Where the houses are dried, there should be electricity in the coming days, ”Kondratiev said at a meeting following the inspection of flooded areas.

He also instructed the commissions to make rounds of the affected territories as quickly as possible, as “people are waiting for help.”

Heavy rain began in the Krasnodar Territory on July 12. Houses flooded in the Tuapse district. On the same day, an emergency mode was introduced in the Dzhubgsky, Tenginsky, Novomikhailovsky and Nebugsky settlements of the Tuapse district and the evacuation of the population was announced.

On July 15, the head of the Tuapse district reported a heavy downpour in the settlements of Novomikhailovskoye and Dzhubgskoye. Later, a video appeared at the disposal of Izvestia, as water flooded the streets of several settlements in the Tuapse district at once. Heavy rains caused rivers to overflow their banks.

On the same day, it became known that in the Novomikhailovsky urban-type settlement in the region, a pedestrian bridge across the Nechepsukho River fell due to heavy rain.

As a result of flooding in the region, five people died, including a 15-year-old teenager. The search continues for a 23-year-old girl who went missing during the rampage of the elements.