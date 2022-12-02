How many chilling stories have not been known through the media about public figures who remain marked for lifeor even that it has been taken from them, for making changes to their body or trying to improve their appearance with people who without having a certification they dare to play with the physical integrity of others in their desire to increase their portfolio.

IT IS NOT BAD TO PRETEND and make transformations to the human physiognomy, what is reprehensible is that those who call themselves plastic surgeons or doctors they are not, they are not certified. That’s why the State Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks (Coepriss) alert about these practices and maintains permanent operations to detect and close beauty clinics clandestine in Sinaloa.

We recommend you read:

Do not be fooled, because in addition to taking the money with impunity, which would be the least of it, unscrupulous characters could take away from a person the most precious thing they have: their life.