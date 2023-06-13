A character with immense economic resources such as Silvio Berlusconi, who passed away on June 12, 2023 at the age of 86, he naturally owned countless automobiles (as well as boats, helicopters and personal planes). Equally “ordinary” is the succession of large representative sedans, all rigorously armoured. From the most popular Audi A8 (and also A6) to the Mercedes 600 Sel, passing through the Bmw 750 and the Audi 100 Avant station. The former Prime Minister, on the other hand, was not a lover of supercars. However, a review of the cars that belonged to Berlusconi would almost become a price list. We have therefore chosen in no particular order a less obvious sampling of cars, some of which one would hardly think of associating with a millionaire of this magnitude.