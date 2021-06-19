A mob of thousands of people incited by then-President Donald Trump staged the assault on the Capitol five months ago in order to stop the constitutional process of certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the November 2020 elections.

This week, seven months after his rival was declared the winner, he finally admitted, in the course of an incoherent telephone interview with a Fox News anchor, that he “did not win” and that he wishes his successor well.

The still head of the Republicans, who for once did not mention his well-known theory of electoral fraud, garnered seven million fewer votes than Biden, who won by a wide margin of 306-232 the vote of the electoral colleges.

“We were supposed to win if we got 64 million votes. We added 75 and lost, “but let’s see what happens with that,” he said, referring to the new counts in some states, such as Arizona, which still persist thanks to the efforts of the Republicans.

Trump has tried to establish the so-called “big lie” of electoral fraud both in the courts, through more than 80 complaints to challenge the result that have been dismissed, as well as through government institutions and the presidency.

Among all his attempts, perhaps the most ominous moment was his speech on January 6, in which he incited the attack on the Capitol two weeks before the new president-elect, Democrat Joe Biden, was proclaimed.

More than 2,000 people gathered in Washington on the night of the 5th in response to Trump’s repeated call to attend a march on Capitol Hill the next day to “save America” ​​that he had promised would be “savage.”

A few hours before the assault, participants from the stage platform indulged in enraged speeches exposing conspiracy theories about stolen elections and apocalyptic rhetoric against weak political enemies, communists and Satanists.

The language clearly evoked a call to arms. “It is time for war,” declared one speaker. “We’re not going back any further,” said a man with fresh stitches to his head. “This is our country.” Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, even invoked “trial by combat.”

The crowd seemed in a trance at the mission entrusted to them to ‘save’ President Trump and help him to forcibly reverse the election result.

Neo-fascist groups



Many were ordinary citizens aroused in support of their president. Others, however, with inside information and tacit agreements, marched armed with clubs and knives. Neo-fascist groups such as the Proud Boys, far-right paramilitary militias such as the Three Percenters or the Oath Keepers, and a myriad of followers of extremist groups such as QAnon arrived prepared for special training willing to commit violence for him.

The assault on the Capitol, with the intention of preventing Joe Biden’s certification of victory, nevertheless seemed to take a large part of Washington politicians, the FBI and the Pentagon, and, in particular, the Congressional Police by surprise. , which was quickly outnumbered and outnumbered by an armed and violent mob.

Still, the term ‘Storm on Capitol Hill’ had been mentioned up to 100,000 times on social media in the thirty days leading up to January 6, and most in the Trump biosphere seemed familiar with the matter.

On the eve of the insurrection, the social media company Parler warned the FBI about the detection of dozens of worrisome messages. “Don’t be surprised if we take over the Capitol building,” noted a user post four days before the attack. “Trump needs us to cause chaos to enact the Insurrection Law,” read another.

However, the director of the FBI, Christopher Wray, declared this week before the Oversight Committee of the House of Representatives investigating the insurrection that he “does not remember” having heard of the publications, despite the fact that some of these were sent to the division of the federal office that investigates domestic terrorism.

“In the coming months, Democrats expect a cascade of activity in the investigations” delara Nancy Pelosi



In a parallel hearing by another committee, Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton blamed emergency units for their lack of preparedness and security failures in a day of violence that resulted in five deaths and two suicides. posteriors of traumatized agents.

In an even more surprising revelation, Bolton pointed out that the training of his emergency response unit, run by a white supremacist court company – as he clearly states on his website – known as Northern Red, could create ‘insecurity’ among the personal. This firm was hired for $ 90,075 in 2018 and 2019.

the deafness of the Pentagon



John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser, also acknowledged security flaws that allowed insurgents to steal a dozen vests and helmets while first responders lacked non-lethal weapons, which could have made a difference, and were not certified to use the M4 rifle.

A lack of preparation that added to the delay in the Pentagon’s response after receiving countless emergency calls and desperate requests for help from the Police and Congress personnel.

While in the White House Trump followed how chaos descended in the assault on the Capitol in which he had bet his last trick with the calculation of invoking the state of national emergency and retaining the power of the presidency.

Although the investigations are still in their initial phase, the story increasingly points to a plot of an attempt to arrest democracy by an incumbent president, linked to multiple and deep responsibilities in the corridors of power in Washington.

What does seem increasingly clear is that the role of the crowd in the assault was to create the excuse to justify the intervention of the established powers. The FBI has made five hundred arrests to date.

The president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has already advanced it: “in the coming months the Democrats expect a cascade of activity in the investigations.”