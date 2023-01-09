Federico Doga was crossing the road when he was hit by a first car and then by a second. Died instantly

Federico Doga he lost his life at the age of 16, after two cars hit him while he was trying to cross a stretch of road without a pedestrian crossing. The sad story happened in Iseo, precisely in via Roma.

The 16-year-old was a Rugby’s young promiseplayed in the Rovato team, where he also attended the third year of high school at the Lorenzo Gigli institute.

That evening, his parents just had him accompanied by car to Iseo and then left to return to Comezzano Cizzago, the municipality where the family resides.

Federico Doga was about to cross the road when a car driven by a 39-year-old hit him invested. Soon after, another vehicle with a whole family on board and coming from the opposite direction, has it overwhelmed for the second time. The two cars, after hitting the boy, are collide with each other.

An accident that left no way out for the poor 16-year-old. The rescuers, who arrived on the spot in a short time, did not have could do nothing to save the teenager’s life. They were forced to report death on the spot.

The 39-year-old and the family of the second car were transported to hospital in green and yellow code. They did not report serious consequences, but all appeared shocked from what happened. As per practice, the two drivers were subjected to tests for alcohol and drugs, both resulting negatives.

Farewell messages for Federico Doga

After the sad news, which spread rapidly, there were numerous i condolence messages appeared on the web and published by the school he attended, by his rugby team and by all those who knew him and who wanted to remember it one last time.

Last night in a terrible road accident our young athlete Federico Doga lost his life. We squeeze in a big hug to parents Chiara and Daniele. There are no words. Rest in peace Frederick.

🥲💔 The Lorenzo Gigli Institute of Higher Education in Rovato, in the person of the Headmaster, Prof. Davide Uboldi, representing all the school members, expresses condolences and closeness to the family of Federico Doga: our student attending class 3 ^ G from the economic-social high school, who died prematurely on the streets of the municipality of Iseo.

The funeral was celebrated today, January 9, in the church of Comezzano at 15:00.