This Sunday the semifinals of the Clausura 2023 Tournament were defined. The teams from Monterrey, América, Chivas and Tigres managed to leave their rivals on the road to advance to the next round and thus get closer and closer to the long-awaited title.
The overall leader of the competition, Rayados de Monterrey, beat 2-0 Saints Lagoon and continues to be the wide favorite to take the championship.
For their part, the Águilas del América lost 2-1 in the second leg against Atlético San Luisalthough the global favored them 4-3.
Tigres played with their nerves on edge, as they experienced a real hell on their visit to Nemesio Díez where they faced Toluca. The scarlets went to the front looking to reverse the score of 4-1 and were left to a single goal to leave out the rivals, leaving the overall score of 5-4.
In the last match of the quarterfinals in the Clásico Tapatío between Chivas and Atlas, the score was 1-0 in favor of the rojiblancos, leaving the overall score 1-1, although due to a better overall position they went to the next round.
Monterrey (1) vs Tigres (7)
One more edition of the Clásico Regio will be played between the two northern clubs of Monterey and tigers. The first match will be played at the Estadio Universitario, while the return match will be on the BBVA pitch.
America (2) vs. Chivas (3)
One more edition of the National Classic will be at stake. America and Chivas they meet again in a semifinal. Undoubtedly, a game in which goals and emotions are expected in bulk. The first game will be at the Akron, while the second game will be at the colossal Estadio Azteca.
