The bulk of the The Republican Party will gather in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday to begin its National Convention, the ritual in American politics where the candidate who will represent them in the general elections, scheduled for November, is nominated.

A four-day event attended by all the party’s luminaries and concluding on Thursday with the selection of Donald Trump, the clear winner of the primaries, as a candidate.

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

However, following the attack on the Republican leader this weekend during a campaign event in Pennsylvania, the tone of the Convention has changed radically.

If it were a media event designed to catapult the nominee, the event will undoubtedly be heavily influenced by the attack on Saturday at the rally.

On the one hand, there is some fear among attendees that violence will be repeated. This has resulted in a massive increase in security not only at the Baird and Fiserv Center, where most of the events will take place, but in the surrounding areas and throughout the city.

Although there were rumors of a possible cancellation, former President Trump called for maintaining the entire schedule, which includes a parade through the main streets.

But beyond that, The event will be a coronation for the former president, who now has absolute control of a party that reluctantly elected him eight years ago. The entire political platform, in fact, was rewritten by Trump himself, and if there were any voices of dissent, they will not be heard on this occasion when everyone, even his few detractors, are closing ranks after the assassination attempt.

Uncertainty over Trump’s vice presidential ticket

Florida Senator Marco Rubio is among the options to join Trump. Photo:www.rubio.senate.gov Share

The only question that remains is the name of the vice president that Trump will choose to accompany him in the race. Initially, speculation was that the job was up for grabs: either Ohio Senator JD Vance or Florida Senator Marco Rubio. But after Saturday’s attack, there is uncertainty about whether the former president will go for a hardliner.

In any case, everything indicates that Trump will emerge from the Convention even stronger than he already was.

Former US President Donald Trump is escorted off stage by the Secret Service following an assassination attempt during a rally. Photo:EFE Share

Democrats, by contrast, are in the worst of all possible worlds. After President Joe Biden’s dismal performance In the televised debate against Trump two weeks ago, the party remains divided between those who want the president to sideline himself and those who think he is the only viable option to stop the Republican.

Some fifteen Democratic congressmen in the House of Representatives and one senator have already openly asked him to throw in the towel, fearing that he will drag them down to failure in the legislative elections that are being held at the same time as the presidential elections.

But the assassination of Donald Trump has caused a shift in news coverage, which for days had been focused on the internal Democratic dispute.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI – EL TIEMPO correspondent – Washington