Can the asylum reception crisis be solved with the dispersal law? The Senate debate on the controversial law on Monday revolved around this question. The dispersal law, which regulates a fairer distribution of asylum seekers across all municipalities, was devised more than a year and a half ago by outgoing State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Asylum, VVD) and has since been wholeheartedly defended by him as the panacea for the stagnant reception of asylum seekers: too few Municipalities make permanent shelter places available on their own initiative. Van der Burg will speak in the Senate on Tuesday, where he will answer the many questions he was asked on Monday. The passage of the law depends on two votes, it is still unclear whether and from which side these will come. If the law does not pass, the major problems surrounding asylum reception, especially in the Groningen town of Ter Apel, will continue.

The registration center in Ter Apel, where every asylum seeker who comes to the Netherlands must report, has been consistently at maximum reception capacity since the summer of 2022, with unsafe and unhealthy consequences for employees and asylum seekers. The Rutte-IV cabinet classified the problems in asylum reception in the autumn of 2022 as an emergency. Since then, temporary crisis shelter locations have often been used, which are reluctantly made available by municipalities. The result is that many shelters do not meet the minimum quality requirements and that the asylum budget was exceeded by many billions last year. The expectation is that the government will spend 5 billion euros on asylum costs this year. “A bad deal for parties that want to contribute to reducing the influx of asylum seekers,” Farah Karimi of GroenLinks-PvdA told opponents of the law.

D66 senatorBoris Dittrich “The law is very much in keeping with the traditional Dutch tradition of polders

“The need is great,” said VVD senator Marian Kaljouw in her contribution. On Monday, all groups in the Senate acknowledged that there is indeed a problem. Kaljouw could not be interrupted, because she was giving her maiden speech. This irritated senators, who see Kaljouw's advancement as a strategy to avoid complicated questions about the VVD position on the law.

The reception problem was linked by VVD, Ja21 and PVV to what they considered to be an excessively high asylum influx. “Severe inflow restrictions” are urgently needed, according to Kaljouw. The dispersal law is not about restricting the arrival of asylum seekers and refugees to the Netherlands, Farah Karimi of GroenLinks-PvdA emphasized, but about the fair and distributed reception of people who have applied for asylum.

'Unfortunately a law is needed'

Inflow therefore did not become an extensive discussion point. Instead, Arie Griffioen from BBB drew attention to the continued flow of status holders (asylum seekers with a residence permit). With sixteen seats, his faction plays a key role in the debate on the dispersal law. As far as he is concerned, the poor flow of status holders to normal homes is the “acute problem”.

Due to the national housing shortage, it takes longer before municipalities to which status holders are linked have arranged suitable housing. More than fifteen thousand status holders are currently occupying beds in asylum reception facilities. “Stop the blockage,” came Griffioen's call. He sees a task for the Minister of the Interior to move more status holders to “transfer locations” such as hotels and holiday homes. Griffioen alluded to a scenario where it “may” be possible without the distribution law.

That solution “will take years and years,” responded Tineke Huizinga-Heringa of the Christian Union. “Solving the housing problem” can be done in addition to passing the dispersal law, she said. “The only solution is to adopt the dispersal law,” argued D66 senator Boris Dittrich.

According to Dittrich, the law “very much fits in with the traditional Dutch tradition of polders.” He pointed out that “implementing organizations, municipalities, residents and asylum seekers” benefit from “the stability” provided by the law. Remarkably, Griffioen told him that the 'poldering' of asylum reception has failed, which means that 'unfortunately a law is needed'.

It was not entirely clear on Monday what the BBB faction's position is on the dispersal law. During the lunch break, the party heard that the faction would vote against. Griffioen seemed unaware of any harm. “If you take the status holders out of shelter, you could vote in favor of the law,” he insisted. Does he set this as a strict condition for support? “No.”

