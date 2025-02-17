02/17/2025



Updated at 5:09 p.m.





Not every day they offer you infiltrate you in a Zumba instruction with the very creator of the matter. I recognize that, except on one or two occasions, I have not practiced it, and that is the first restlessness that arises when they propose to sign up for the training that lasts for eight hours almost uninterrupted in Barcelona.

On the one hand, going to Barcelona is always a good plan, but eight hours? So much they are? Will I endure that time exercising? I also arise a hint of shame – despite the fact that I do not know it – in case my ducks steps cause the occasional laugh.

The content spreads, you see yes. In addition, I endured until the end of the formation and we all laugh a lot but not of me, of course. Just this is what most attracts my attention: dynamics makes you smiling at all times -in fact, now that I know him well I can’t imagine anyone practicing Zumba With serious or sad face, not even stressed- and that makes the environment really motivating. So motivating that myself was infected by the desire to link one movement after another. Of course, without leaving the thought that came on several occasions: after training, I will get the instructor’s title. Wow!

The return to the world

When in doubt if there was someone else with few notions of the activity, the truth is that only I seemed somewhat alien to what the experts explained. We were 53 people pointed out And there were only people – all ages and an overwhelming majority of women – who had been practicing zumba for years. But I do not speak of who practices it sporadically as an isolated event in his life. No, no … Many of them were teachers and this training made them learn new songs and movements to teach them in turn to their students. Because if you thought Zumba It no longer takes, you are very wrong.









I also thought that before living this experience. There are many disciplines that fill fitness centers: Barré, Pilates, Yoga, Crossfit … but zumba follows at the foot of the cannon -in many countries -, oblivious to fashion, and their audience is very faithful: they dare to each other, they wear the clothing of the brand itself, applaud and encourage each other … This formation was done for the first time in Barcelona and would not know how to say the percentage of Spaniards that we were in it. What I am clear is that we were a minority. I spoke with a Hungarian, a French and an Argentine. But there were also people from Belgium, the United Kingdom and some Latin countries such as Brazil. He Zumba It has no borders!

During Zumba formation.



Ceded image





Formation structure

This type’s formation does not have many complications. Once you sign up, you know that you are going out with the title of teacher and you can teach dozens of people interested in this activity that seems to have no expiration date.

At 8am we were all ready to address the day that consisted of the following: after an introduction to know in depth what Zumba is -which less than knowing where this activity comes from -we get down to work with a Masterclass taught by Jessica Expósito, Ricardo Rodrigues and Beto Pérez. After sweating everything that could be, it plays theoretical class on the movements of each modality: cumbia, reggaeton, meringue and sauceand then implemented the entire group and by groups of about seven people. They also teach us to do a good warming and cooling and know how to choose music for it; These can never have stronger rhythms than class development.

Registration also included Zin’s membership, a program created to offer the necessary support and tools to succeed in this discipline. It gives you access to exclusive material from Zumbathrough Zin Now more than 100 choreographies and you will also receive monthly choreographies and marketing materials.

In short, a zumba formation consists of learning a little theory to know the names of the steps/movements and a lot of practice to get carried away by music that in the not too distant future you will end up choosing to put in your classes.

