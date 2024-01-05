The 4 season tires are among the devices to be adopted on cars to comply with the legislation in force from November 15th to April 15th of each year. Among these there are in fact the winter tires (tires designed to provide better grip and braking on snowy surfaces), 4 season tires (tyres that offer a good compromise between performance on dry, wet and snow), snow chains or socks (devices that attach to tires to provide greater grip on snowy and icy surfaces).

Recommended all-season tires

All-season tires are the recommended choice for those who live in hilly areas and/or with mild winters, or those who live in the city and need to occasionally reach the ski resorts. Tires four seasons or all season they allow to comply with the obligation imposed by the law and deal with a wide range of weather conditions, including dry, wet and lightly snowy terrain. Furthermore, all-season tires are the ideal solution also from this point of view economical and practical because they eliminate the need to change tires twice a year (winter and summer).

There are numerous brands of four-season or all-season tires available on the market, including Chinese ones. The quality of tires varies depending on the brand, model and technologies used.

Tires can be more or less efficient on snow, wet and dry, more or less noisy, more or less energy intensive and with a greater or lesser mileage.

In this guidewe recommend four brands of tires with specific models, among the best for the performances just mentioned.

All-season tyres, all-season tires recommended

Michelin CrossClimate 2

The Michelin CrossClimate 2 it is a reliable tire both in summer than in winter, guaranteeing excellent performance on snow and dry surfaces. It has low rolling resistance, helping to reduce fuel consumption. With an intermediate tread compared to winter and summer tyres, it ensures good traction on dry and wet roads. However, it is not the ideal choice for extreme weather conditions such as heavy snowfall or very high temperatures, where specialized tires may perform better.

Michelin CrossClimate 2 is a recommended 4-season tire

While comparable to the performance of a summer tire on dry surfaces, these tires are equipped with M+S marking and 3PMSF certification, which guarantee suitability for driving in winter conditions, passing snow grip tests. The V-shaped design of the tread limits aquaplaning and improves grip on snow.

The tread pattern of a Michelin CrossClimate 2, recommended 4 season tyre

Technology MaxTouch Construction optimizes contact with the ground, increasing the longevity of the tire without compromising performance. The new pieces V-Ramp they maximize contact with the ground, improving braking on dry and snow surfaces.

Michelin CrossClimate 2 all-season tire test video

The grooves at the base of the blocks widen with wear, increasing safety over time. Technology Coolrunning Sidewall reduces rolling resistance by 10% compared to the previous model, absorbing less energy when pressing on the sidewall.

The Michelin CrossClimate 2 is available in addition 100 measurements for cars, SUVs, campers and vans, on rims up to 22 inches.

Official site Michelin CrossClimate 2

Among the premium 4-season tires, the new one cannot be missing AllSeasonContact 2 from Continental, which like the Michelin is an evolution of a previous all-season model. Compared to the previous AllSeasonContact the new one guarantees a 15% increase in mileage, reducing rolling resistance by 6% without compromising safety.

Continental AllSeasonContact 2 all-season tyre

These improvements were achieved thanks to various innovations in tire construction, tread design and tread composition. The use of new materials reduces energy losses, leading to reduced rolling resistance compared to the previous model.

The tread of the new AllSeasonContact 2 features an a V shape with C shape blocks. The V-shaped design facilitates water drainage by creating numerous channels that convey water towards the sides of the tyre, improving wet driving. The C-shaped blocks in the center of the V-shaped design ensure a precise guidance throughout the entire useful life of the tyre.

Continental AllSeasonContact 2 tread

Continental has developed a combination of 'Chili' technologies for the tread compound. New plasticizers with a high cushioning effect guarantee adhesion and reactivity precise in cold and winter road conditions. A new composition polymeric offers grip on wet and dry roads, even in hot summer conditions. A new flexible elastomer adapts to the road surface, reducing wear and increasing mileage.

The Continental AllSeasonContact 2 tire is available for purchase in 99 models, from 15 to 21 inches. The measures allow it to cover 87% of vehicles on the market together with the first generation of AllSeasonContact. Continental AllSeasonContact 2 official website

Pirelli Cinturato All Season SF2

Our guide continues with the characteristics of the Pirelli Cinturato All Season SF2. The compound and tread design adapt to extreme temperatures, for safe driving on dry and wet roads. The tread sipes remain open in winter conditions to improve traction on snow, as they close on dry or wet asphalt.

Pirelli Cinturato All Season SF2 4 season tyre

Furthermore, the tread design reduces the risk of aquaplaning, improving safety in rainy conditions. The compound, on the other hand, is designed to have grip on cold and wet surfaceswhile it remains stiff on dry surfaces.

To increase safety, the Cinturato All Season SF2 is also available with the technology Seal Insidewhich seals any perforations up to 4 mm, allowing the vehicle to continue traveling without pressure losses. Furthermore, for greater safety in the event of a puncture, the option exists Self-Supporting Run Flat which allows you to drive for 80 km at a maximum speed of 80 km/h even in the event of a sudden loss of pressure.

Pirelli Cinturato All Season SF2 tread

For the electric and plug-in hybrid vehiclesis available on Cinturato All Season SF2 marked Electoptimized to maximize autonomy, reduce noise and ensure immediate grip to adapt to the needs of these vehicles.

The Pirelli Cinturato All Season SF2 is available in 65 different sizessuitable for modern vehicles such as city cars, crossovers and medium-sized sedans with 15 to 20 inch rimsthe. The M+S and 3PMSF symbols on the shoulder confirm the excellent performance even in winter conditions, certified by European tests, making it compliant with winter regulations in force in many European countries. This tire is ideal for city use and for those living in regions with temperate climateswith an average mileage of around 25,000 kilometers per year, especially in non-Alpine areas.

Official site Pirelli Cinturato All Season SF2

GT Radial 4Seasons

The GT Radial 4Seasons is a tire all season with excellent performance in both summer and winter. Its compound is innovative and is 100% in silica. The tread however presents wide grooves for rapid water drainage, reducing the risk of aquaplaning and improving braking on wet surfaces.

GT Radial 4Seasons tire

Its advanced compound offers excellent grip in extreme weather conditions and a long kilometer durability. The grooves smaller and different in depth they guarantee superior traction on snow and ice, allowing stable acceleration and short braking distances.

Test GT Radial 4Seasons tires on the Renault Zoe

The tire is marked with the symbol three mountains (3PMSF) and got a rating of B category for grip on wet surfaces across the range, with CD ratings for rolling resistance.

The GT Radial 4Seasons line includes a total of 28 different sizesdesigned to fit rims from 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18 inches. This tire was developed and designed in European Research & Development Center in Hannoverin Germany and has undergone extensive testing at test tracks such as Mira in England, as well as in several locations such as Finland, Germany and Spain.

Official GT Radial 4Seasons website

Where to buy all-season tires

All-season 4-season tires can be purchased, mounted and balanced at your trusted tire dealer or alternatively just purchase online on sites specialized in the sale of tires or on Amazon.

Read also:

→ All-season tyres, pros and cons, how to recognize them

→ Winter vs summer tyres, snow and ice tests

→ Car snow socks. What are they, what are they for?

→ Tips on how to prepare your car for the cold of winter

→ EVERYTHING ABOUT TIRES

→ HOW TO DRIVE IN THE SNOW

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK