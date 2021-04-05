In Khabarovsk, all schools received reports of mining. Currently, there is a count of evacuated children and employees of educational institutions. RIA News with reference to the head of the education department of the city administration Alexei Sobolev.

He explained that the mailing to all 70 schools in the city took place at 8:00 (1:00 Moscow time). Sobolev noted that there are about 65 thousand schoolchildren in Khabarovsk, but not all had to be evacuated, since classes did not start everywhere.

The official also added that educational institutions themselves will decide where to send the children: to neighboring schools or home.

On March 31, Novosibirsk announced the mining of the administration building and three metro stations. All people were evacuated, but the explosion threat was not confirmed.