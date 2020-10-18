On Saturday October 17, many tourists came to enjoy the charm of the half-timbered houses of Deauville (Calvados), on this first weekend of the All Saints holidays. “We’re here for the weekend, to take the fresh air, enjoy the beach, and get out of our Parisian apartments“, says a vacationer.

But the Côte Fleurie is not spared neither by the Covid-19, nor by the restrictions. From Saturday October 17, bars will have to close at 9 p.m., restaurants at 10 p.m. “That’s good, because it is precisely because there will be very significant population flows. […] I find that the prefect, who moreover took these measures in consultation with the mayors of the Coast, did well to [les] take“, underlines the mayor of Deauville, Philippe Augier, who points in particular to an incidence rate which rises quickly in Calvados. Visitors are not discouraged so far: one of the mythical hotels of the city is full. The restrictions will have everything from even because of the frequentation of certain restaurants, which face cancellations.

