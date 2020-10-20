With its wide open spaces, far from the crowds and protected from the curfew, Auvergne has become an El Dorado for tourists. Sylvie Ligoux, the manager of a local hotel, even had to refuse reservations for the All Saints holiday. “The Paris region, we have it a few times, but this time it’s soaring, as is Bordeaux“, she says.”Curfew is a bit tough, especially for people who need to get out“, explains a Parisian tourist.

The success also concerns Fréjus (Var). “We’re pretty surprised, we didn’t think we’d have people like that“, smiles a restaurateur. The weather is certainly there for a lot.”We really appreciate the sun. We have a house here to spend the holidays and therefore we take full advantage of it during these All Saints holidays“Says an Amiénoise. This tourist activity is welcome for regions which nevertheless remain on their guard, so that the virus does not catch up with them.

