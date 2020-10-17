Holidaymakers are not all discouraged by the tightening of health restrictions that come into effect on Saturday October 17. “There are already a lot of people at the Montparnasse station in Paris on the evening of Friday October 16, and one thing is certain, all the travelers we have met are determined to go on vacation”, indicates the journalist France Télévisions Chloé Tixier, present on the spot. They do not have “wanted to cancel their trip”.

All nevertheless assured “that they would take their precautions, for example by avoiding going to see family or fragile people”. As for the SNCF, it plans to “maintain all its trains during the holidays”, adds the journalist. In total, more than 5 million passengers are expected at the station during the last two weeks of October. For those who wish to modify their stay, all tickets are exchangeable and refundable until January 4, 2021. The ticket can be used as a certificate in the event of an inspection.

