All Saints’ Day is usually synonymous with family reunion for Hélène and Jean-Luc Badault, with their eight grandchildren. By mutual agreement, the family canceled the vacation, death in the soul. “My wife has chronic lung disease which makes her even more fragile and if she ever caught this nasty virus the outcome could be very bad“, says Jean-Luc Badault, in the Sunday 11 October edition of 8 p.m.. The coronavirus is disrupting the holidays.



Olivier Véran recommends keeping your distance and wearing a mask. Yet the call for caution is not always heard. Others, on the other hand, revise their plans, adapt to the constraint. The future of the virus is inherently unpredictable, but the sacrifices made on All Saints’ Day will undoubtedly be harder to accept at Christmas.

