Secretary of State for Tourism Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne encouraged the French to book their All Saints holidays. But will they do it? Tourism professionals are worried. In Cassis (Bouches-du-Rhône), the Cassitel hotel is struggling to fill up. Only two of the 32 rooms in total were reserved just three days away from the holiday.

In Beauvais (Oise), the season also promises to be complicated for the lodgings, since European customers (Belgian and British in particular) are not there. “Last year, we had an excellent year, remembers Stéphane Rouziou, director of the Oise Tourism agency. So we can put the decline in perspective, but it remains certain”.

Some have therefore chosen to turn to the Ile-de-France clientele. Owner of the Antre de Saint gîte in Saint-Paul (Oise), Célina Picquout explains that Parisians come to “recharge their batteries in the countryside”. “Reservations continue, so the agenda continues to fill up,” she says.