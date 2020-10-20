The All Saints holidays started on Saturday October 17 in France, but with the coronavirus, many French people who would have liked to go on a trip to Europe are hesitant. However, in Spain, Portugal, Greece, Croatia, Sweden, Poland, Luxembourg in particular, it is still possible to leave without particular restrictions. “At most, you will be asked for an information sheet on arrival or to take your temperature. Easy in these conditions so to book a last minute stay“, explains journalist Charlotte Gillard on the 12/13 set, Tuesday, October 20.

“However, it gets tougher in most other destinations“, tempers the journalist from France 3. About fifteen European countries impose restrictions on French travelers. Others, such as Denmark, Hungary and Finland have decided to keep their borders closed.

The JT

The other subjects of the news