Despite the entry into force of confinement Friday, October 16 at midnight, All Saints holidaymakers were at the rendezvous at Montparnasse station in Paris in the morning. “They are there, they have not postponed their vacation“, attests the journalist Maëlys September, on the spot. The SNCF however extended the possibility that the travelers have to exchange or to cancel their tickets free of charge until the last minute.

“Those we met in the morning decided to keep their trip, not really worried about the various restrictive measures, especially in large cities, nor, either, of having to use their tickets as a certificate to go to their vacation spot.“, continues the journalist. The SNCF indicated that, during all the school holidays, the traffic would be entirely maintained on the main TGV lines.”In total, 5 million passengers are expected on trains in the last two weeks of October“, concludes Maëlys September.

