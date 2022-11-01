Trusting everything to memory is no guarantee of accuracy, but the feeling among the thousands of Murcians who walked the streets of the Nuestro Padre Jesús de Espinardo Cemetery this Tuesday was that the 2022 All Saints’ Day festivity has been one of the hottest in recent times, in line with what the thermometer has been dictating throughout this year. “It is being a beautiful day, more than spring, summer,” stated the bishop of the Diocese of Cartagena, José Manuel Lorca Planes, from the improvised altar in the municipal cemetery to officiate the traditional mass every November 1.

And it was not even 10 in the morning and it was beginning to require a certain courage to wear another garment that was not short-sleeved. Thus, as the morning progressed, the jackets passed from the torso to the arm and the saddles began to rotate around the trees, to the rhythm of the advance of a justice sun. “When does the shade come back here?” A neighbor asked, looking at the huddle that the members of her family clan had formed in the shelter of some cypress trees. Moments before, a member of the Red Cross had burst into the huge necropolis at a run, map in hand, in search of the location from which they had just received a warning. “We have already treated several elderly people who have suffered indispositions caused by this heat,” explained a 061 toilet, at the foot of an ambulance parked next to a block of graves.

Climatological rigors aside, this great ‘city of the dead’ once again felt more alive than ever, with the irruption of rivers of families who came to the cemetery to reconcile that painful feeling of loss that never ends with the of affection towards those who left and the joy of being able to share their memory with their loved ones. This is always helped by a large presence of children and young people who, far from understanding death in all its dimensions, live this day as a party that they celebrate between games with their siblings or cousins, or drawing on a sheet of paper supported by a tombstone . Those who left share space for a day with those who have just arrived.

But the relaxed huddles that form on the sides of the different streets also contribute, especially when one meets with friends and acquaintances that this traditional visit facilitates year after year. “What a joy to see you,” Carmen, at 90 years old, confessed to her cousin Teresa, whom she had run into by surprise. The nonagenarian, a resident of the La Paz neighborhood, has not hesitated to take the bus to visit, one more year, the eternal resting place of her parents, her sister and her sister-in-law. “My poor husband is buried in Valladolid,” she added.

This relaxed atmosphere has also been favored by the fact that the coronavirus pandemic is beginning to become a distant memory, so that, once the health restrictions have disappeared, so have the masks and the hugs and kisses returned. «We have not stopped coming in a pandemic; On Monday we were cleaning and today we have a long way to go, since at our age we have already had enough people and we have them scattered around here, ”explained the sisters Carmen and Purificación. Just a few meters away, Álvaro, at 27 years old and with a very modern aesthetic, decided to come with his brother to visit the grave of his grandfather, despite the fact that his mother is away these days. The tradition continues to permeate.

“Finally we have found looking in the directory a friend of my father, who we did not know where he was, because he had moved him to another area, and we have come to bring him flowers”, María explained. They were also moved from the area, but decades ago, the Republicans retaliated by the Franco regime in Murcia who were buried in a common grave in a secluded area of ​​the cemetery. José Martínez went down to the monument this Monday, as every year, to pay tribute to his late father. Next to him did the same Carmen Romero, niece of Ginés Campo, mayor of Alhama de Murcia in the Second Republic who was also executed by the regime after the Civil War. In front of them was the bouquet of roses that the mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, had just deposited moments before in memory of these victims.

There was also no lack of visits to the Muslim cemetery by more than one curious person on this day of entertainment, attracted by the particularities of a funerary culture that is foreign to the Catholic one. The funeral traditions of distant China also have certain differences. Precisely this Monday the burial took place, in a niche of the Murcian cemetery, of the remains of a citizen from the Asian giant. “From time to time one occurs, and families usually come dressed in their traditional clothes, it is very striking,” explains one of the cemetery employees. This was one of the three burials that the cemetery of Nuestro Padre Jesús hosted on Tuesday.

At the end of the day, and if the special bus service had not been used, it was time to take the car out of the cemetery’s car parks, both exterior and interior, filled to the brim, for which the visitors had no other choice but to Arm yourself with patience, follow the instructions of the Local Police officers and, of course, turn on the air conditioning: 28 degrees in the shade is not what one usually expects to start November.