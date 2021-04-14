Rospotrebnadzor will oblige all Russians arriving from abroad to take a PCR test for coronavirus within three days of their return. It is reported by TASS…

The new measure, which will come into force on April 15, will affect all travelers returning to their homeland by any means of transport. In addition, tourists will be obliged to remain in isolation at the place of residence until the test result is ready.

After passing the laboratory test, you will need to upload the test to the State Services website. Also, Russians who come home will be required to fill out special questionnaires before arriving in the country to ensure sanitary control at border points.

Earlier on April 12, Russia decided to suspend flights with Turkey and Tanzania for a month and a half – from April 15 to June 1. Thus, according to experts, more than half a million domestic tourists have lost their vacations. According to Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, regular flights between Turkey and Russia will be limited to two flights a week on a reciprocal basis – one flight from Moscow to Istanbul and from Istanbul to Moscow will remain.