The head of Rosobrnadzor Anzor Muzaev said that the All-Russian verification work is planned to be transferred to a computer format for delivery by 2023, reports TASS…

According to him, the re-equipment of schools with equipment has started throughout the country so that the regions can carry out the CDR at a new level.

We add that this year in colleges and technical schools for the first time All-Russian test work will take place, and in schools they will be held from March 15 to May 21.

Recall that VLOOKUP is the final control. They are held in separate subjects to assess the level of knowledge of students according to federal educational standards. The day before, the deputy of the State Duma proposed to cancel them, since they are no longer suitable for checking the training of students.