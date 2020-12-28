All 85 Russian regions declared December 31 a day off. Reported by RIA News…

The last day off was announced by North Ossetia, the press service of the head and government of the region said.

Earlier, December 28 Krasnodar Territory also announced December 31 as a day off.

The idea to make December 31 a day off was put forward by the leader of the United Russia faction in the State Duma Sergei Neverov. She was supported by President Vladimir Putin. By that time, 40 regions declared 31 days off and moved the working day to Saturday, 26th. Almost immediately after the president’s statement, another 11 regions made such a decision.

In 2021, December 31 will definitely be a day off. In total, there will be seven long weekends in 2021: in winter – from 1 to 10 January and from 21 to 23 February. In the spring – three holidays in March (6-8 days) and six in May (1-3 and 8-10 days). Three more days off are scheduled for June 12-14, four – for November 4-7.

At the same time, the State Duma rejected the proposal of the LDPR party to make the last day of the year a day off throughout the country on an ongoing basis.