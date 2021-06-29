The time has come: from next Monday, all section checks on N-roads will be on. The first announcement of the project dates back to 2017 and four years later the twenty section checks on the provincial roads have been completed. The first measuring loops have been incurring fines since 2020, but the last few apparently were a bit bothersome. The penultimate route check went into effect at the end of last month.

The last section control that is now starting to measure is the one on the N205 near Hoofddorp. The control runs from the point where the N205 intersects with the N207 to where you can enter the N232 (Schipholweg). And vice versa, of course. A speed limit of 80 km/h applies over the entire length. It’s a two-lane road (one lane in each direction) with a lot of nothing on the left and right – so you’re quickly speeding. All section checks on N-roads have a sign to indicate that the check is starting.

Why route checks?

The Public Prosecution Service reports: ‘These are N-roads throughout the country where a relatively large number of accidents occur or where people often drive too fast. Speed ​​is not measured at one point; it is the average speed between two measuring points. Route control therefore has a large area of ​​effect. The system checks day and night for violations of the speed limit.’ Most checkpoints have multiple measuring points, so even if you were to take a turn halfway through, you would be fined if you were speeding.

How many fines do the section checks issue on N-roads?

In the first quarter of 2021, the section control on the N325 was most active. This issued 24,663 fines in both directions. That is more than, for example, the section control on the A12 near The Hague or on the A2 near Maastricht. The control on the N11 issued 15,987 fines, the one on the N260 12,897 pieces and the one on the N201 resulted in 13,037 purple envelopes. The control of the N787 did not really want to get going, with only 693 fines.

All section checks on N-roads in the Netherlands

– N9 between the Burgervlotbrug and Sint Maartensvlotbrug – 70 km/h

– N11 between Alphen a/d Rijn and Zoeterwoude-Rijndijk – 100 km/h

– N201 Uithoorn – 80 km/h

– N205 between the N207 and N232 – 100 km/h

– N230 Zuilense Ring – 100 km/h

– N253 Sluis ring road – 80 km/h

– N256 Zeeland Bridge – 80 km/h

– N261 Tilburg – 100 km/h

– N270 between Venray and Ysselsteyn – 80 km/h

– N275 between Blerick and Nederweert – 80 km/h

– N277 between Ysselsteyn and Zeeland – 80 km/h

– N325 Pleijweg Arnhem – 80 km/h

– N333 between Steenwijk and Blokzijl – 80 km/h

– N351 between Wolvega and Oosterwolde – 80 km/h

– N381 between Drachten and Donkerbroek – 80 km/h

– N414 between Eembrugge and Bunschoten – 80 km/h

– N564 between Weert and the Belgian border – 80 km/h

– N639 between Chaam and Baarle-Nassau – 80 km/h

– N706 between the A27 and Lelystad Airport – 80 km/h

– N787 between Brummen and Eerbeek – 80 km/h