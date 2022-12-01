Pushilin’s adviser Kimakovsky announced the control of the main roads near Artemovsk by the RF Armed Forces

Russian troops have advanced significantly towards Artemivsk, establishing fire control of all roads leading to the city, Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said on the air of the TV channel “Soloviev LIVE”.

“There is more significant progress in this direction, because here we already fully control [ситуацию]we have fire control of all the main roads, and the enemy, especially recently, had to move his units, maneuver with his own forces and means actually across the fields, ”Kimakovsky said.

In addition, according to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) withdraw their heavy equipment from this direction. However, Kimakovsky noted, this can only be a rotation or the occupation of reserve positions.

Earlier, a Ukrainian prisoner of war complained about the extremely low level of training in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to him, since March, his unit had only one lesson in tactics, the soldiers were taken to the shooting range only three times.